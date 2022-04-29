2 min read

U.K.-based Sage, an accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology service for small to mid-sized businesses (SMB), has announced a brand refresh.

The refreshed brand represents Sage’s new purpose, which is to break down barriers and open more doors for businesses to succeed.

New features and services:

Sage Membership: Every Sage customer now gets automatic access to the benefits of Sage Membership, starting with the Member Masterclass which launches in May of this year. Member Masterclass offers human insights through talks and articles from experts on challenges that businesses may face.

New digital network services: Sage will double down on its commitment to making business simpler through various new services in the digital network. Some of these include giving SMBs access to accounting and bookkeeping tools directly through their banking app or web browser. Sage Accounting and Compliance as a Service (ACaaS) will launch in the U.K. in May 2022.

New partnerships: As an Official Supporter of the Rugby World Cup 2023, Sage, with partner Parthéna Consultants, will provide software to France 2023. More partnership announcements are expected in the coming months.

Sage is prioritizing its customers and its commitment to fueling SMB confidence with its rebrand.

“It’s tough being in business right now. Our refreshed brand is about how we show up for customers globally – removing complexity, delivering insights and building human connections for them, for our colleagues and within society,” Cath Keers, chief marketing officer at Sage said.

The brand refresh includes new brand architecture, visual and verbal identity, and product portfolio migration strategy.

Customers will now experience the refreshed brand online and in products with a full roll-out that will continue till the end of 2022.

The company has also recently invested £10 million in NewcastleGateshead Quays, an international conference and exhibition centre, with the launch of The Sage arena planned for 2024. “The Sage” is an arena, exhibition, and conference centre (Sage ICC) which will showcase the best of the region to a global audience.

The over £300 million development will provide an annual boost of £70 million to the local economy and create 2,000 jobs.

“The refreshed Sage brand reflects the simplicity, flow, and confidence that Sage can give to customers through greater control and better insights, so they’re ready to adapt and thrive in an ever-changing world. It is based on real insights about our customers, our colleagues and partners, and society,” Steve Hare, chief executive officer of Sage said.