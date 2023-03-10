Salesforce adds generative AI to Einstein

Salesforce’s Einstein is the latest smart assistant to receive generative AI capabilities, as the industry scurries to embed the artificial intelligence (AI) technology into, well, pretty much everything.

The company touts Einstein GPT, announced Tuesday, as the world’s first generative AI CRM technology. It will combine Salesforce’s proprietary AI models with real-time data from the Salesforce Data Cloud and generative AI technology from “an open ecosystem of vetted partners.”

To date, the only partner announced is OpenAI, but Salesforce said during a press briefing that customers will be able to bring their own generative AI models or pick “one of our out of the box generative AI options from vetted partners,” which suggests that other partnerships are on the way.

The goal, it said, is to integrate it into every Salesforce cloud, as well as into Tableau, Mulesoft, and Slack.

The company announced five initial products benefiting from the technology:

Einstein GPT for Service will generate knowledge base articles from case notes and auto-generate personalized agent chat replies

will generate knowledge base articles from case notes and auto-generate personalized agent chat replies Einstein GPT for Sales will auto-generate content for sales tasks such as composing emails, scheduling meetings, and preparing for the next interaction

will auto-generate content for sales tasks such as composing emails, scheduling meetings, and preparing for the next interaction Einstein GPT for Marketing will dynamically generate personalized content across email, web, mobile, and advertising

will dynamically generate personalized content across email, web, mobile, and advertising Einstein GPT for Slack Customer 360 apps will deliver AI-powered customer insights in Slack, like smart summaries of sales opportunities, and surface end users actions like updating knowledge articles

apps will deliver AI-powered customer insights in Slack, like smart summaries of sales opportunities, and surface end users actions like updating knowledge articles Einstein GPT for Developers will use an AI chat assistant to generate code.

In addition, Salesforce and OpenAI have announced the ChatGPT for Slack app, built by OpenAI, which will deliver instant conversation summaries, research tools, and writing assistance.

However, the AI will not be permitted to make decisions.

“We’ve partnered closely across our product and engineering teams at our Office for Ethical and Humane Use to ensure that we’re building in ethical guardrails throughout Einstein GPT, like we’ve done for many years across the rest of our technologies,” said Clara Shih, executive vice president and general manager, Service Cloud.

“We have designed into Einstein GPT a ‘human in the loop,’ which means that an employee, whether that’s a seller, a marketing manager, or a customer service agent, has final say, and can make any edits on what generative AI creates as a draft before hitting send or submit.”

All of the above products are currently in closed pilot and Salesforce did not reveal when they will become generally available.