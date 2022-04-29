2 min read

Samsung Electronics Canada this week announced the launch of Samsung Care+ for Business, a device lifecycle management service that provides businesses with Samsung device repairs, an extended warranty of up to three years and coverage for physical damage and liquid intrusion.

The protection plan, which covers hardware repairs, software coverage, battery replacement, and more, is available for purchase in Canada starting today, for all types of businesses.

Samsung Care+ for Business is better than the company’s basic warranty as it provides repair/replacement services for accidental damage from handling as well as electrical and mechanical breakdowns or malfunctions covered by warranty. The breakdown repair service is an extension of the Samsung warranty and is only available for the 24/36-month service plan, the company explains.

Total care services that are a part of the Samsung Care+ for Business include:

Protection plan: This allows businesses to protect devices from physical damage and liquid intrusion. For physical damage and liquid intrusion service requests, the company says two covered claims are allowed per each 12-month period during the duration of the Samsung Care+ for Business.

Extended warranty: The plan provides an extended up to three-year warranty which is fit for the business device life cycle and covers any issues ranging from electrical to mechanical defects, all without a service fee. It is available on certain Samsung devices, including Galaxy XCover and Tab Active Series devices.

Samsung certified service: Expert technicians at authorized Samsung service centres will repair devices using genuine Samsung parts, in compliance with Samsung’s quality repair standards.

Hassle-Free process for claims and tech support: No additional cost or documentation is required for repairs, the company noted. In addition, it provides free pick-up and delivery and on-site repair service to help save customers’ time by eliminating visits to the service centre.

Centralized suite of solutions for device management and protection: Through the centralized solution Samsung Knox Portal, Samsung Care+ for Business’ dedicated console allows businesses to manage device deployments and protection coverage in their device fleet, track subscriptions and repair status, and access policy information, all on one screen. Samsung Knox is a combination of the security foundation built into Samsung devices, and a mature suite of business solutions using the Secured by Knox platform,.

Samsung Care+ for Business, in addition to (optional) Samsung Knox, provides businesses with a complete solution for device management, security, and protection, to maximize business continuity.

When combined with the (optional) Knox Manage (a license for which is sold separately), it eliminates the need for IT managers to have to manage their own pool of device inventory and secure data when repairs are required. Samsung Care+ for Business enables the “just in time” delivery of Advanced Exchange devices direct to the business requestor without additional steps. Advanced Exchange service is available on Samsung smartphones and tablets only. The replacement product will be delivered to the customer via express mail (average one business day after receiving the request), together with the shipping label for the customer to return the original defective device to Samsung, the company explained in a press release.

This minimizes downtime and maximizes productivity as defective devices can be quickly repaired or replaced, allowing IT Managers to better support the optimization of device use throughout its entire life cycle. With dedicated help desk support, Samsung says it is providing IT managers with a full suite of solutions to manage all aspects of the device lifecycle – across handsets, tablets, PCs and wearables, from purchase to deployment, to repair and replacement.

Samsung Care+ for Business license key can be purchased from Knox Deployment Program participating device resellers. More information on the protection plan can be found here.