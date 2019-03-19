2 min read

SAP Canada has announced the appointment of Brian Moore as its new chief operating officer.

Based in Calgary, Moore has served as North America’s chief operating officer for SAP’s Intelligent Spend Management Team. In his new role, he will be responsible for designing and implementing business strategies, setting performance and growth targets, and improving operations, according to a Feb. 16 news release.

The business software company has been rapidly expanding its product portfolio and operations. Last week, SAP acquired AppGyver, a specialist in “no-code” development platforms that enable users to build web applications without having to know how to code. The deal builds on the company’s latest product called RISE, a subscription service that combines a set of services and product offerings to help clients shift their enterprise applications to a cloud environment. The company recently also announced that it’s doubling down on the Quebec market by opening a new research and development space in Montreal, adding 30 people to the team.

“I am honoured to be taking on the role as COO for SAP Canada,” said Moore. “After leading teams at the North American level, coming back to SAP Canada feels like coming home. I’m excited to again be working with our incredible Canadian customers, amazing partner ecosystem and SAP Labs Canada groups. Through RISE with SAP, we are focused on helping customers accelerate the transformation of their businesses in the way that works best for them. My goal is to make SAP Canada the best technology company and partner in the country.”

Moore will take over from Sam Masri, who has taken on a new role as the global head of the Industry and Value Advisory at SAP SE. The advisory is a global league of industry-leading professionals who partner with SAP customers around the world to create business and societal value by using SAP innovations.

“My predecessor Sam Masri – SAP’s new Global Head of the Industry and Value Advisory organization – set a very high bar for excellence here at SAP Canada, and I wish him well in his new role with our global team. I’m excited to support our customers in transforming their businesses, and celebrate our employees by promoting SAP’s award-winning company culture,” Moore posted on LinkedIn.