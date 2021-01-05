< 1 min read

Sharp Electronics of Canada is looking to give small businesses and remote workers a boost with eight new models in its lineup of letter-sized A4 printers.

The range features compact designs and out-of-the-box copy, print, scan and fax capabilities. The new expansion of our A4 lineup is complementary to Sharp’s A3 products and other supported document solutions and provides channel partners and customers with a “one-Sharp solution,” the company noted in a recent press release.

The new models include three monochrome multifunction printers (MFPs): MXB557F, MXB427W and MXB467F; three colour MFPs: MXC357F, MXC407F and MXC507F; and two monochrome Single Function Printers (SFPs): MXB427PW and MXB467P.

Speed range from 35-60 pages per minute.

The company also says the new lineup can connect to public cloud services such as Box, Google Drive, OneDrive and Dropbox, and mobile printing is supported for Chromebooks and for iOS devices via AirPrint. Users can use MS Office Direct to print from USB drives, or send scanned files directly to USB.

All models will be available through authorized Sharp dealers in February 2021.

The new models provide Sharp with models that are likely to sell well in today’s largely work from home scenarios in Canada and the U.S. With no immediate end in sight as COVID infection rates continue to rise in many regions, channel partners will have their hands full.