SUBSCRIBE
11
0
CompanieseCommerce

Shopify lays off 10 per cent of its global workforce

Samira Balsara

Shopify is laying off 10 per cent of its global workforce, joining dozens of other tech and non-tech firms that are freezing hiring and cutting staff in the light of slowing growth.

The approximately 1,000 cuts will be across the board, but most of the cuts will affect jobs in recruiting, support. and sales. Duplicate, overspecialized, and roles described as “convenient to have but too far removed from building products” are also being cut. Staff who are being let go find out by Tuesday end of day.

“For a company like ours, this news will be difficult to digest,” Tobias Lütke, chief executive officer of Shopify, said in a memo to staff on Tuesday morning.

According to the memo, which was posted to the corporate website, the cuts are being made because Shopify mistakenly believed that the e-commerce bump fuelled by the pandemic would continue.

Shopify’s stock went down by 15 per cent to C$40.02 on the Toronto Stock Exchange in the early minutes of trading Tuesday morning, Bloomberg reported.

Two years ago, Shopify stock traded for about C$50 a share on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

E-mails will go out to staff to clarify whether they have been impacted by the job cuts, and those that are affected will then have a meeting with their lead manager.

Earlier this month, The Globe and Mail reported that Shopify would be cancelling internships and other job offers for people who were to begin working for the company this fall. The company employs more than 10,000 people globally.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Samira Balsara
Samira Balsara
Samira is a writer for IT World Canada. She is currently pursuing a journalism degree at Toronto Metropolitan University (formally known as Ryerson) and hopes to become a news anchor or write journalistic profiles. You can email her at sbalsara@itwc.ca
Previous articleChannel Bytes July 22, 2022 – Security services edge market grew 40 percent in Q1;5G cloud networking for enterprises; IT risks from climate change; and more

Related Tech News

More from Samira Balsara

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Canada’s retailers now have ‘one-stop’ platform to access up-to-date data

Data & Analytics
The Retail Council of Canada (RCC) today launched the...

PrestaShop urges administrators to update application to close vulnerabilities

Security
Administrators of e-commerce sites using the open-source PrestaShop platform...

Hashtag Trending July 26 – Australian companies stop use of facial recognition tech; U.S. social media laws; Intel and MediaTek agreement

Podcasts
Australian retailers stop the use of facial recognition technology,...

Popular this week

‘Outages happen,’ telecom regulator tells parliamentary committee looking into Rogers crisis

Communications & Telecom Howard Solomon -
The head of Canada's telecommunications regulator said this month's...

Hardware vendor differences led to Rogers outage, says Rogers CTO

Communications & Telecom Tom Li -
Rogers chief executive officer Tony Staffieri today appeared alongside...

More conditions may be imposed on telcos as result of Rogers outage, says government

Communications & Telecom Howard Solomon -
The federal government may impose more conditions on telecommunications...

ITWC network