Shortly after Google announced a new Google Cloud Platform region in Toronto, managed services provider Softchoice touted its new Google Cloud Premier Partner status.

On March 9, Softchoice announced how the new partner status will allow them to enhance its own offerings around data management, artificial intelligence, security.

“Becoming a Premier Partner highlights our high level of knowledge and expertise in multi-cloud environments as well as our commitment to implementing and supporting Google Cloud solutions for our customers,” said Andrew Caprara, senior vice-president of strategy and business development, Softchoice in a press release. “As our customers accelerate their cloud journeys, our deep technical expertise and partnership with Google Cloud enables us to guide, implement and support our customer’s cloud transformation to ensure their success in a digital age.”

Google Cloud’s global channel chief Carolee Gearhart praised Softchoice’s growing expertise, which also includes in-depth knowledge around Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Office 365, and Amazon Web Services.

“Softchoice has a proven track record of successfully guiding customers on their digital transformation journey,” said Gearhart.