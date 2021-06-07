< 1 min read

Softchoice continues to make moves.

Roughly a week after closing its initial public offering, the solutions provider today announced that the former head of channel and partner sales for AWS Canada, Cheryl Stookes, is joining as the company’s new vice-president of marketing.

Stookes will be in charge of lead generation, brand and communications, content marketing and marketing operations at Softchoice, and will report to Andrew Caprara, Softchoice’s chief operating officer.

“Cheryl Stookes is a well-respected and collaborative leader with a proven track record of building diverse, high-performance teams that generate business value,” Caprara said in a June 7 news release. “Her extensive understanding of our industry, along with experience in creating alignment between sales and marketing, will be beneficial for our customers, partners and our organization.”

Snookes’ appointment marks her return to Softchoice, where she was a sales manager back in 2006, according to her LinkedIn page.

“I am thrilled to join Softchoice,” said Cheryl Stookes. “I look forward to working closely with my colleagues across the organization and within our partner ecosystem as we create success for our customers.”