Softchoice picked up the National Solution Provider of the Year award during Red Hat’s annual North American Partner Awards last week.

Red Hat describes the award recipient as a partner that’s able to provide a “wide variety of solutions within the corporate, enterprise, mid-market and SMB markets.”

The large solution provider has been addressing legacy IT infrastructure issues for years, but leveraging Red Hat’s software to address resource inefficiencies and accelerate product development has led to a swell of interest from new and existing customers.

“Being named Red Hat’s National Solution Provider Partner of The Year is a testament to our commitment to solving customer problems through innovative solutions,” Andrew Caprara, chief operating officer for Softchoice said in a statement. “The past year reiterated the importance of prioritizing flexibility and agility across IT environments, and our joint solutions with Red Hat helps solve these customer needs in order to enable successful business transformation and deliver a positive impact.”

Red Hat’s 2020 North America Partner Awards honour both commercial and public sector partners. A full list of 2021 winners can be found here.

The Red Hat Summit 2021 Virtual Experience starts tomorrow and wraps up on April 28.