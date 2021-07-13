2 min read

Data protection and data management software firm Commvault today announced its partnership with end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions provider SoftwareONE to launch BackupSimple powered by Metallic, designed to deliver Metallic-based data protection solutions to managed service providers (MSPs).

Commvault’s venture, Metallic, is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) portfolio for enterprise-grade backup and recovery, designed to protect critical business data from corruption, deletion and ransomware among other threats.

SoftwareONE’s cloud-based managed service offering, BackupSimple, delivers critical data backup and recovery capabilities for all kinds of businesses, helping them quickly restore their systems and thus taking the pressure off their IT teams. Built on Metallic solutions and delivered by SoftwareONE, Commvault says BackupSimple protects and manages data anywhere, from SaaS applications to endpoints to hybrid cloud workloads.

“At SoftwareONE, we enable digital transformation of our customers’ businesses through innovative cloud and technology solutions.” said Dieter Schlosser, chief executive officer of SoftwareONE, in a July 13 press release. “We’re honoured to be Metallic’s first MSP design partner, enhancing our managed services portfolio to help protect, manage and optimize our customers’ infrastructure and critical data in the cloud. Our managed services provide the deep technical expertise and 24x7x365 operational capabilities that our customers need for their business operations. With this approach, our digital, commercial technology transformation teams are able to partner with our customers to drive their agenda for their users as part of a workplace modernization or enable scalable modern application delivery through the cloud for users or partners, free from the day-to-day operational burden.”

Metallic teamed up with the SoftwareONE’s managed services team to define this model “to allow MSPs to choose the type of engagement model that best works best for them – whether that is utilizing the combined power of the new Metallic MSP portal and Metallic operational portal, the Metallic Hub, to handle all end-user management needs, or creating a custom interface that offers Metallic solutions via an API”, explained Commvault.

“We’re excited to partner with SoftwareONE to offer their customers industry-leading data protection, while simplifying partner adoption via the rapid time to value, lower costs, and ease of management that comes with SaaS,” said Sanjay Mirchandani, chief executive officer, Commvault. “Coupling SoftwareONE’s world-class managed services and customer focus with the flexibility and scalability of Metallic’s breadth of offerings will surely accelerate the creation of streamlined customer onboarding, experience, management, and operational processes as we build the industry’s leading managed service program.”