< 1 min read

SonicWall says it’s adding more flexible billing and licensing management options, plus tweaking program tiers and benefits, to its MSSP partner program.

Built on the SonicWall SecureFirst Partner Program, the enhanced three-tiered MSSP program also offers increased access to co-marketing funds as well as specialization training and assessments for sales and technical staff, according to an April 6 press release.

“The explosion of exposure points has not only increased the attack surface area of organizations, but it has also taxed IT departments that increasingly call upon MSSPs to help mitigate the rapidly growing threat volume,” said SonicWall vice-president of global MSSP and carrier sales, Luca Taglioretti. “We’re combining our 28 years of experience, data and technology with our partner-led culture to deliver the next round of enhancement to our MSSP program. We want to give participating partners, both regionally and globally, a competitive edge.”

Specific to the MSSP program tiers — MSSP Protect, MSSP Powered, MSSP Powered Plus — that competitive edge will take the form of: