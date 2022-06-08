SUBSCRIBE
14
0
Artificial IntelligenceCareers & EducationDigital TransformationEmerging Tech

SOTI and Toronto Metropolitan University Announce Research Chair in the Department of Aerospace Engineering

Samira Balsara
Dr. Liu operates a SOTI drone

SOTI, a provider of mobile and IoT device management solutions, has announced, in partnership with Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU), the appointment of Dr. Guangjun Liu as the SOTI Research Chair in the Faculty of Engineering and Architectural Science’s Department of Aerospace Engineering.

In this role, Dr. Liu brings expertise to spearhead the department’s drone and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) research activities, with a focus on identifying and nurturing talent and developing research to create new technologies for Canada’s aerospace industry.

SOTI Aerospace was launched in conjunction with TMU in November of 2020 with an initial investment of US$20 million from SOTI. SOTI’s experts now work alongside researchers, scientists, engineers and academia in Canada to further aerospace research.

SOTI’s investment in the Department of Aerospace Engineering will help to conduct research and development across several areas. These include:

  • Intelligent Visual Systems: Real-time 3D mapping of spaces, with situational learning understanding
  • Intelligent Routing: Awareness based indoor navigation with optimized/dynamic pathways, obstacle avoidance, and interaction with machines and other systems to facilitate intelligent navigation.
  • Dynamic Drone Shape: Robotics based dynamic skins/frames to reduce turbulence and minimize power consumption.

“I am honoured to be appointed to the position of Research Chair in the Department of Aerospace Engineering, and to work with an industry leader like SOTI. At Toronto Metropolitan University, we take pride in our commitment to prepare our students to become bold, fearless leaders and changemakers. Working with SOTI, we are providing students with access to high-tech facilities and the opportunity to contribute to innovative research projects exploring emerging technologies,” said Dr Liu.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Samira Balsara
Samira Balsara
Samira is a writer for IT World Canada. She is currently pursuing a journalism degree at Toronto Metropolitan University (formally known as Ryerson) and hopes to become a news anchor or write journalistic profiles. You can email her at sbalsara@itwc.ca
Previous articleCoffee Briefing June 7, 2022 – Xero looks for tech talent across Canada; Square to bring Tap to Pay on iPhone to Square Sellers; Canadians are reliant on digital tech for travelling; and more

Related Tech News

More from Samira Balsara

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

RSA Conference 2022 – Advice to a new CISO: Shut up and listen

Leadership
Silence is golden, goes a saying. It's also a great...

Mobile service costs in Canada are getting cheaper as data use rises, says the CRTC

Communications & Telecom
Canadian mobile data use climbs as prices continue to...

Coffee Briefing June 7, 2022 – Xero looks for tech talent across Canada; Square to bring Tap to Pay on iPhone to Square Sellers;...

Careers & Education
Coffee Briefings are timely deliveries of the latest ITWC headlines, interviews, and podcasts. Today’s Coffee Briefing is delivered by IT World Canada's editorial team!

Popular this week

ITWC network