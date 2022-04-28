2 min read

In uncertain times, Canadian channel organizations are finding new ways to thrive. This spirit of innovation – channel players helping customers solve pressing problems – was on full display at the 2022 Channel Innovation Awards on Apr. 26.

The virtual event also saw the release of the annual CDN Top 100 Solution Providers ranking, a listing of channel organizations that collectively generated billions of dollars in revenue in 2021, despite multiple pandemic-related factors at play.

“We had scores of nominations coming in from BC to Newfoundland and all points between,” said ITWC CEO Fawn Annan. “This shows me that the innovative spirit is holding very strong despite the fact that conditions are somewhat less than ideal.”

Top Solution Providers

CDW Canada, a leading technology solutions provider, topped the ranking for the fourth year in a row and a record-setting eighth time in the history of the awards.

Softchoice, a technology company that is literally in the business of helping other organizations grow and innovate, came in second place.

Insight Canada, which provides partner organizations with access to innovative approaches, modern technology, a global supply chain and managed support services, grabbed the third spot in the ranking.

Rounding out the top five are Compugen in fourth and SoftwareONE Canada at #5.

“What the Top 100 list shows us is that we still live in a world of opportunity, and not just for a few companies,” said Annan. “But the event was about so much more than just who’s making how much. In fact, the central aim of the event is celebration. It’s great to get a chance to see who in the channel is breaking new ground technologically. It’s exciting and it’s certainly inspiring – that even in uncertain times, companies can thrive.”

Among the Channel Innovation award-winners this year:

Data Management Master award : Esri Canada

: Esri Canada New Normal Ninja award : Korem

: Korem C4 Diversity and Inclusion award : Benchmark

: Benchmark Emerging Tech Guru award : ATB Ventures

: ATB Ventures Remote Work and Collaborative Workspaces Wunderkind award : Corel Corporation

: Corel Corporation Innovator of the Year award: FlexITy

Each of the winners receives a crystal trophy and a digital badge for use on their website or on social media.

