Distributor Synnex’s digital transformation program Stellr is launching in Canada.

The Canadian IT channel, Synnex announced Feb. 5, can now access unique benefits through the Stellr platform such as business management and purchasing, as well as an online learning centre that covers a wide territory of products and solutions involving cloud, mobility, and IoT.

“Since the launch of SYNNEX Stellr in the U.S., we’ve helped partners grow their businesses by implementing truly unique solutions that solve end-user challenges around cloud, mobility and IoT,” said Darren Harbaugh, senior vice-president of Stellr, cloud, mobility, and IoT, in a Feb. 5 press release. “We are pleased to bring this next level of innovation to our Canadian partners as we help them navigate and succeed in this continued era of digital transformation.”

The program is partner community designed to “eliminates barriers between hardware and connectivity to build comprehensive solutions” says Synnex, and delivers advanced solutions through workshops, bundled product offerings, exclusive events, a partner directory, and a digital playbook.

“Program experts can advise on emerging trends and go-to-market cloud strategies in various vertical markets for a range of partners, from those looking to transition to a more cloud-based business model to “born in the cloud” customers,” reads the release.