2 min read

Quebec-based multi-cloud and multi-enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions provider Syntax Systems has acquired ON-based SAP systems integration and management consultancy Illumiti.

Through this acquisition, Syntax is adding more than 250 SAP professionals from the SAP Platinum Partner Illumiti, according to a June 22 press release. Syntax says Illumiti will operate as an autonomous Syntax company. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“No matter how much we’ve grown, Syntax has always been a boutique partner at scale with deep entrepreneurial roots,” Christian Primeau, global chief executive officer of Syntax, noted. “Our top priority when looking for a company to help us expand our functional SAP capabilities was finding one that was equally as entrepreneurial and customer-centric.”

The acquisition brings together the two companies’ service offerings across all layers of the enterprise application technology stack – from cloud infrastructure and managed services to ERP implementation, application support, enhancement, and related business consulting services.

“Our organizations are a perfect match in terms of people, resources and expertise,” said Nir Orbach, chief executive officer of Illumiti. “Together, we will be one of the preeminent SAP services providers globally – able to provide our clients with all of the services and products they need to achieve their objectives and realize their vision.”

Syntax says customers of both companies will now have access to the combined service portfolio. Illumiti’s customers will have access to Syntax’s full-service offerings, including mature infrastructure and application managed services, digital manufacturing and Industrial Internet of Things capabilities. Similarly, Syntax customers will have access to Illumiti’s SAP S/4HANA, SAP SuccessFactors and SAP Business ByDesign offerings.

Syntax serves corporations of all sizes across a diverse range of industries and markets. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company has offices worldwide, and partners with SAP, Oracle, AWS, Microsoft, IBM, HPE, and other global technology leaders. Headquartered in Thornhill, ON, Illumiti has offices in Canada, the United States, and Switzerland, serving customers globally.