TCL Communication would no longer be selling BlackBerry-branded mobile devices, BlackBerry announced today.

BlackBerry’s brand licensing agreement with TCL Communication is due to end on Aug. 31, 2020, and the TCL has no further rights to design, manufacture or sell any new BlackBerry mobile devices. BlackBerry made the announcement this morning on Twitter.

However, TCL will be supporting its existing portfolio of Blackberry mobile devices including warranty and customer service until Aug. 22, 2022, or for as long as required by the local laws where the mobile device was purchased.

TCL Communication had entered into a brand licensing and technology support agreement with BlackBerry, in December 2019, to make new BlackBerry mobile devices (smartphones) and tablets available globally. Since then, until today, BlackBerry smartphones were manufactured, marketed and sold by TCL Communication globally – under the brand of Blackberry Mobile. They are manufactured, marketed and sold by Optiemus Infracom in the South African markets; and BB Merah Putih in the Indonesian markets.

BlackBerry hasn’t revealed if it plans to start manufacturing its own smartphones globally or look for another manufacturing partner to do it under a similar brand licensing agreement.

The product portfolio of TCL Communications includes TCL, BlackBerry and Alcatel branded devices.