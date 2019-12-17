< 1 min read

Using fixed wireless 5G millimetre wave equipment from Nokia, network solutions provider TeraGo is launching technical trials in the Greater Toronto Area and the Greater Golden Horseshoe Area beginning in the first quarter of 2020.

A Dec. 17 press release says trials will be conducted on the 24 and 38 GHz frequency bands using both ISED development licenses and TeraGo’s owned licensed spectrum.

Customer trials are planned for the second quarter of 2020.

“International momentum for 5G fixed wireless services has been increasing and as a global leader in 5G technology, Nokia’s equipment is at the centre of many of these network deployments,” said Tony Ciceretto, president and chief executive officer of TeraGo.

TeraGo says its fixed wireless spectrum assets include 14 of 20 licenses issued in the 24 GHz band and 25 of 27 licenses issued in the 38 GHz band, covering 2,210 MHz in six Canadian cities.

Over the next year, TeraGo says its focus is will be on delivering the benefits of 5G fixed wireless access to businesses, such as enhanced speed, low latency, and fibre like reliability.