Time to iron out your short game because the Annual Canadian Computer Charity Golf Classic is making a return this fall.

After turning to a silent auction last September due to COVID-19, the 37th annual golf classic is back and plans to host nearly 300 golfers from more than 100 U.S. and Canadian corporate partners this fall on Sept. 9. Raised funds go towards two worthy causes: Easter Seals Ontario and Princess Margaret Hospital.

This year’s golf tournament will take place at ClubLink’s The Club at Bond Head, a few minutes west of Highway 400 near Aurora, Ont.

What began as an opportunity for a small group of people from the IT community to network, has since blossomed into an annual event with far-reaching impacts, Lauren Squizzato, development manager of special events for Easter Seals Ontario, told Channel Daily News in a previous interview.

“The event has been an accumulation of efforts from distributors, vendors and resellers which makes this a true industry event,” she said. “With the money raised we are able to fund more children’s equipment such as wheelchairs, van lifts and bath lifts. We are also able to send more kids to fully accessible summer camps which Easter Seals owns and operates.”

More information about the tournament and registration can be found at computergolf.ca