The annual Dell Technologies World event is once again upon us and with it, the company announced some big features and visions it has planned for the near future.

Solar community hubs to bring technology, healthcare, and workforce skills to remote communities

Dell has partnered with Computer Aid, Intel and Microsoft to build 25 Solar Community Hubs across three continents. These hubs represent the next step in Dell’s Solar Learning Labs program that began in 2011 and are designed specifically to drive technology in remote regions. Each hub will feature Dell-powered solutions in 5G, edge computing, and other services to improve access to critical resources like water, electricity, healthcare, and sustainability.

The first Solar Community Hub is already operational in Boa Esperanca, Brazil, in partnership with the Foundation for Amazon Sustainability (FAS). Under the partnership, community members have received tools like Dell Latitude PCs, services, projectors, and Wi-Fi in Brazil’s remote regions, including riverside communities and indigenous tribes in the Amazon, to foster remote learning.

To provide even more resources, Dell and the three partners are also leveraging their solutions to set up these communities for further development. The company is also welcoming other partners and customers to join its efforts.

Partnership with Snowflake

Dell and data cloud company Snowflake are working together to connect Dell’s enterprise storage portfolio to the Snowflake data cloud. For Dell customers, this collaboration will give them an easier time working in multi-cloud environments and meeting data sovereignty requirements.

Dell explained in its press release that the collaboration will be able to use on-premises data stored on Dell object storage with the Snowflake Data Cloud. Customers can choose to keep their data local, or copy them over to public clouds. Additionally, the two will “pursue product integrations and joint go-to-market efforts” in H2 2022.

Dell’s multi-cloud experience gets even more secure

Dell is enhancing its APEX portfolio with a slew of new cloud experiences, a new ecosystem, and features that can help customers manage their applications across the multi-cloud and data centers. The new features include:

Dell APEX Cyber Recovery Services: Ransomware is proliferating. Dell said in a product brief that 79 per cent of organizations have experienced a ransomware attack within the last year, with 73 per cent of them being successful. This calls for more robust safeguards. That’s where APEX Cyber Recovery Services come in. This subscription service protects data in an isolated vault on hardware managed by Dell.This service is designed to help organizations quickly recover from a cyber attack. In addition to data protection, Dell will also work with the customer’s IT teams to determine data protection policy and recovery strategies. The Dell APEX Cyber Recovery Services will be the first of a series of new APEX full-stack security features to be released.

Dell PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for Microsoft Azure: Similarly, Dell is increasing accessibility to its data protection offerings for public clouds with its PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for Microsoft Azure. It operates on the same principles as the previously mentioned APEX Cyber Recovery Services, providing a secure data vault and collaborative recovery options.

CyberSense for Dell PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for AWS: Dell didn’t leave out AWS users. For them, it introduced the CyberSense for Dell PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for AWS. This service uses adaptive analytics and machine learning forensics tools to detect, diagnose, and speed up data recovery.

Dell APEX Cyber Recovery Services are available now in the U.S., with broader availability planned for later this year. Dell PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for Microsoft Azure will be globally available in H2 2022. CyberSense for Dell PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for AWS will be globally available in H2 2022.

500+ software advancements, free of charge

Dell has also announced more than 500 enhancements across its PowerStore, PowerMax and PowerFlex services, all free of charge for its customers. Here’s a rundown of what they do:

Dell PowerStore: Updates to Dell’s all-flash storage appliance boasts file-level retention, native file replication and support for third-party file monitoring and ransomware protection.

Dell PowerMax: PowerMax provides high-resilience mission-critical storage that includes cyber vaults for traditional and mainframe deployments and CloudIQ cyberattack protection. It also increases productivity by automating storage operations such as multi-array smart provisioning and a plethora of workload optimization features

Dell PowerFlex: Software-defined infrastructure that consolidates traditional and modern workloads on a single platform, cutting down on the total cost of ownership by consolidating traditional and containerized workloads using unified block and file storage services. It’s aimed at multi-cloud and development operations with broad file and block support for container orchestration platforms from Amazon, Google, Microsoft and others.

Dell PowerStore, PowerMax, and PowerFlex advancements have planned global availability in the third quarter of 2022.