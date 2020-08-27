< 1 min read

Dell announced the availability of its Precision 3240 Compact desktop PC that condenses performance into a tiny chassis that can be installed almost anywhere.

The Precision 3240 Compact falls under the ultra-small form factor workstation (USFF) umbrella. At just 5 lbs., the Precision 3240 Compact is even lighter than some workstation notebooks. Being tiny and lightweight means it can be mounted on a wall, under a desk, or be easily transported. While the same can be said for laptops, very few of them come with a desktop-grade processor.

As part of Dell’s professional-oriented Precision lineup, the Precision 3240 Compact is ISV-certified for VR, AR, and AI. Processor selection ranges between the quad-core Intel Core i3-10100, to the 10-core Intel Xeon W1290. The unit can be configured with up to 64GB of ECC RAM, and up to 4TB of PCIe SSD or HDD storage.

Those looking for an ultra-compact office PC can eschew dedicated graphics to save some money. Creators, scientists, and engineers can opt for an Nvidia Quadro graphics processor. Currently, the Nvidia Quadro P1000 is the highest-end graphics available, but an even higher-end Nvidia Quadro RTX 3000 will land as an added option come October.

The Dell Precision 3240 Compact is available now starting at US$600.