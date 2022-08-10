The Google Meet and Google Duo merger officially begins

The Google Meet and Google Duo merger announced on June 2nd, 2022 has officially started. In the coming weeks, Google Duo will be rebranded as Google Meet, and will include all Google Meet features, combining video calls and meetings on mobile and web in “one connected solution”. The original Google Meet app will remain until further notice.

The merger of Google Duo and Google Meet means that there will now be two “Google Meet” apps, which has left users confused. According to a help article released by Google, users will need to update their apps, after which the Google Duo app icon will change to the Google Meet icon, while the current Google Meet app icon will change to Meet (original). Users of only Google Meet will be redirected to the new version (updated Google Duo app) once updates are fully rolled out.

These updates, Google says, will come at different times for users across the world.

The merger will not require an app download or additional charge, and all calls, messages, and contacts will remain after the change.

The updated Duo app will allow users to create, schedule, and join meetings, use in-meeting chat, customize virtual backgrounds, add closed captions, and engage with up to 100 users, which is an upgrade from the current limit of 32. All existing Google Duo features will also remain, including video calls, filters and effects, messaging, and Google Assistant.

However, Google Duo users whose accounts are set up with only their mobile number will require a Google account to access all meeting features. Accessing premium meeting features will also depend on the user’s subscription plan.

Google has yet to announce when Meet (original) will be scrapped, saying: “We’ll inform you when you should migrate to the new app experience.”