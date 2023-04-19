SUBSCRIBE
10
0
Emerging Tech

The IT Pet of the Year has been crowned

Lynn Greiner

Meet Bartholomew, who prevailed by a whisker in reader voting to become the IT Pet of the Year. She (not a typo) makes her home with ViewSonic Canada’s AV channel manager, Stan Klebanoff, and his family, where she loves to “help” during video calls.

“She’s actually my daughter Sara’s cat,” Klebanoff told us. “Sara moved home a year and a half ago due to Covid and so we adopted a new feline member into the family. The timing was very good because just before that we had to put down our family dog due to sickness.

“I’ve been working from home since I started with ViewSonic but, like everyone else in the world, had to step up my usage of video conferencing tools. Bartholomew definitely likes to come into my office and get right between me and my dual monitors when I get onto a Zoom or Teams call.”

Thanks to everyone for their awesome entries, and for voting.

TCL 30 5G Source: TCL

And thanks to TCL for the prize now winging its way to the Klebanoff household: a TCL 30 5G smartphone, which has a 50MP AI camera they can use to immortalize the IT Pet of the Year.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner has been interpreting tech for businesses for over 20 years and has worked in the industry as well as writing about it, giving her a unique perspective into the issues companies face. She has both IT credentials and a business degree
Previous article
Public cloud end-user spend to hit close to US$600B mark: Gartner

Related Tech News

More from Lynn Greiner

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Public cloud end-user spend to hit close to US$600B mark: Gartner

Artificial Intelligence
Worldwide end-user spending on public cloud services is forecast...

SOTI takes deep dive into world of distributed workforces

Communications & Telecom
A research study released Tuesday by SOTI reveals that...

North American firms want to improve user authentication within two years: Survey

Security
Many North American IT leaders are preparing to significantly...

Popular this week

Canadian experts urge Parliament to pass AI law fast

Artificial Intelligence Howard Solomon -
Canada should pass the Liberal government’s proposed legislation to...

GoAnywhere MFT attacker was able to create new user accounts: Fortra

Security Howard Solomon -
The threat actor who hacked some customers of Fortra’s...

ChatGPT test shows how AI can be fooled

Artificial Intelligence Howard Solomon -
There’s more evidence that ChatGPT won’t put IT security...

ITWC network