The most Googled 3D printing questions of 2022

3D printing experts Hubs.com have analyzed Google search data to reveal the most searched 3D printing questions of 2022, highlighting a growing interest in the technology.

Also known as additive manufacturing, 3D printing is a method of creating a three dimensional object, layer by layer, using a computer created design.

New data reveals that interest in 3D printing has skyrocketed, having received 6,600,000 Google searches in the last 12 months, with the two most popular questions, totalling 166,800 searches, being ‘what is 3D printing’ and ‘what is 3D printing used for’.

Following are the top 10 questions pertaining to 3D printing and the number of searches each received over the past year:

What is 3D printing? – 156,000 searches How much is a 3D printer? – 97,200 searches How does a 3D printer work? – 64,800 searches What can I make with a 3D printer? – 28,800 searches What is PLA (Polylactic Acid)? – 28,800 searches Who invented 3D printing? – 18,000 searches What materials are used in 3D printing? – 16,800 searches How to make money with 3D printing? – 15,600 searches How to design for 3D printing? – 14,400 searches What is 3D printing used for? – 10,800 searches

Used primarily in earlier years by engineers building prototypes, 3D printing is gaining more mainstream interest with hobbyists. For instance, Google searches for Polylactic Acid (PLA), a popular material for 3D printing among beginners, have risen by 123 per cent.

Entrepreneurs are also using 3D printers to manufacture products such as gaming accessories, homeware, and fashion items. The online design platform Thingiverse is fast growing, with 550,000 searches every month, and a year-over-year (YOY) growth of 23 per cent.

In addition, interest on social media is expanding, notably on TikTok where the hashtags #3dprinting and #3dPrintingIdeas earned 10.3 billion and 15.8 million views, respectively.

Longer lk5 pro is the most searched 3D printer, with over 1600 monthly Google searches, a YOY growth of 235 per cent.

“It’s also exciting to see just how many people around the world are experimenting with designs at home in a bid to create unique items with this incredible technology. Over the next 12 months, we’ll no doubt see a staggering number of new innovations deriving from 3D printed models,” said Filemon Schoffer, co-founder and chief commercial officer (CCO) from Hubs.com