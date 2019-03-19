< 1 min read

You’ve seen it before, and if you haven’t, it’s simple: It’s a quick look at the latest chatter from the r/MSP. The group has exceeded 96,000 members.

Today we got SMBs seeking help after a cyberattack, cyber insurance tips for MSPs, and more.

A small business is trying to recover from a cyberattack. Underresourced, they deployed Crowdstrike to 50 per cent of their machines.

Finding holes (or in this case giant gaps) in your competition’s work might feel great at first. But when they’re so frequent, it makes all MSPs look bad.

This isn’t the first time the subreddit has addressed cyber insurance, but it might be the first time the spotlight was put on the application process.

There are some helpful links below. Also, if you haven’t read Jason Barr’s recent blog post about cyber insurance pitfalls – you should.