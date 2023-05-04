SUBSCRIBE
1
0
Channel Strategy

Time to sign up for 39th Canadian Computer Charity Golf Classic

CDN Staff

The Canadian Computer Charity Golf Classic is a premier golf tournament that brings the computer industry together to help raise funds for two worthy causes: Easter Seals Ontario and Princess Margaret Hospital.

Celebrating its 39th anniversary this year, the event is a perennial sellout, hosting an estimated 300 golfers who represent more than 100 corporations from the Canadian and the U.S. technology sectors. Corporate partners continue to play a key role in the success of the Canadian Computer Charity Golf Classic by taking advantage of this opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to supporting children with physical disabilities and contributing to cancer research.

The event, organizers say, not only supports two great causes but also offers participants a unique marketing and networking opportunity.

On Thursday, Sept. 7, participants will enjoy a round of golf at one of Canada’s most celebrated courses, Lionhead Golf and Conference Centre. Designed for every level of golfer, its landscaped grounds incorporate the natural beauty of meadows, wetlands, forests, and natural foliage on 520 acres of land.

For those who appreciate a course that will challenge every club in their bag, Lionhead recommends the Legends, a difficult and demanding layout set amongst steeply rolling terrain, wooded ravines, and the picturesque Credit River.

Sponsorships and foursomes are still available but moving quickly. Get yours before they sell out. Further information is available at computergolf.ca.

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

