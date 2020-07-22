< 1 min read

Trend Micro Canada announced the opening of its first Canadian data centre this week.

Located in Toronto, the new data centre addresses a frequently asked question from customers, according to Trend Micro: How can they keep sensitive data in the cloud from leaving the country?

“More than ever, Canadian organizations feel the need to keep data close to home,” said Marcia Sequeria, Canada country manager at Trend Micro, in a July 21 press release. “We have already seen public sector institutions in some provinces that have voluntarily implemented data residency practices in preparation for future legislation within their region, and we’re responding to that.”

Also:

Chris Pratapas, director of security business development at Softchoice Canada, described Trend Micro as an organization with reliable tools and “dedicated support.”

“The new data centre in Canada is a great example of their commitment to Canadian business,” he said.

The news was announced the same day Trend Micro released a new report analyzing the market for underground hosting services and detailing how and where cybercriminals rent the infrastructure that hosts their business. The first report of a planned three-part series, according to a July 21 press release, details the market for buying and selling these services. This includes sending spam, communicating with a command and control server, or offering a help desk for ransomware.