Trend Micro announced updates to its partner program, a move that the cloud security firm says will benefit partners selling through authorized distributors like AWS.

The refresh specifically enhances partner capabilities selling through the AWS Marketplace and the AWS Consulting Partner Private Offer (OPPA) program, according to an April 22 news release.

“While there is plenty in our new partner program for our solution providers, we’ve turned the page in a new chapter of support for cloud-first channel businesses,” Marcia Sequeira, vice-president of Trend Micro Canada, noted in the release. “Our new program increases partner profits, provides platforms and tools for partners to build their cloud services, and adds new, streamlined procurement options to help partners meet customers’ needs and build long-term relationships. We’ve listened to our partners and evolved our program to advance their cloud security practice and service offerings to help our joint customers operate efficiently in this ever-changing time.”

In addition to white-label cybersecurity assessment services, Trend Micro partners participating in its cloud-first partner program are entitled to a cloud risk assessment tool and the opportunity to enroll in the Trend Micro professional service partner program.

They also get access to the Trend Micro Vision One platform, which allows Trend Micro’s incident and response teams to proactively provide customers with threat intelligence and risks through daily scanning for indicators of compromise related to notable targeted attacks. Trend Micro says the program “opens a path for partners to build their services to help customers respond to and mitigate threats quickly and efficiently.”