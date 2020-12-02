2 min read

VMware has a message for channel partners and customers: The shape of the physical data centre is going to undergo dramatic changes over the next two to three years, and VMware is confident its Virtual Cloud Network is the direction the industry needs to go in.

The call to action comes on the heels of a few product updates around VMware’s Virtual Cloud Network strategy powered by NSX. VMware is extending the Future Ready Workforce Solution with new VMware SD-WAN work from home subscriptions. These new offerings, says VMware, will provide individual business users optimized network connectivity, more assured application performance, and better security at an affordable low price. VMware says the starting price points are lower than the cost of a mobile phone line, and with bandwidth ranging from 350Mbps to 1Gbps depending upon the level of subscription.

VMware also announced NSX Advanced Load Balancer integration with Tanzu Service Mesh. This means application developers using Kubernetes can launch an application with all required load balancing capabilities without ever having to touch the infrastructure. The company says this integration is expected to be available in its Q1 FY22.

But in a recent press release, VMware spent a lot of time shining the light on its Virtual Cloud Network which it says has more than 18,000 customers using it already. The framework provides a top-down view of the network and understands the needs of applications while offering tools to help support them, unlike a traditional model where a network is assembled from distinct devices, deployed separately and often configured manually with ticketing systems.

Ben Fairclough, lead infrastructure architect at William Hill, says their company was an early adopter of the Virtual Cloud Network platform.

“Around major sporting events, we need to be able to scale out hundreds of apps in seconds and give customers a consistent, reliable and secure experience,” he said in a Nov. 16 press release. “VMware provides us with a modern network that allows us to automate deployment of critical micro-segmentation functionality through the NSX Distributed Firewall using APIs. Tight integration in our environment means our developers know and understand how security policies are put together to ultimately simplify the entire deployment sequence. Our work with VMware gives us confidence that our security posture is as tight as it can be while deploying applications very quickly.”