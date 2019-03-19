< 1 min read

There have been some significant changes atop the executive branch at VMware with the recent departure of CEO Pat Gelsinger, but the latest move comes in the form of two new hires.

Hewlett Packard Enterprises’s Canadian leader Paula Hodgins is VMware’s new senior vice-president of worldwide global accounts and telco sales. Hodgins replaces Dan Zugelder, who according to VMware’s website, is now the senior VP and general manager of the Americas. Joining Hodgins is former Bank of America executive Jennifer Manry as VMware’s new VP of VMware’s Financial Services Global Industries Group.

The news was confirmed on Twitter by Sanjay Poonen, VMware’s COO.

“Please join me in welcoming these two dynamic leaders to VMware GTM team,” Poonen tweeted this week.

Hodgins joined HPE in 2019 and was tasked with helping guide the Canadian market towards a mix of public and private cloud environments supported by HPE. Prior to that, she spent 13 years at Microsoft overseeing Azure Cloud sales for customers in Canada and even spent time as the COO for enterprise sales in the U.S. and Canada.