Volaris acquires Hitachi ID Systems

Ashee Pamma
Source: Getty

Mississauga-based buy-and-hold acquirer of software businesses Volaris Group announced today that it has acquired Calgary-based access management company Hitachi ID systems, now renamed Bravura Security.

Volaris says that Bravura Security is an attractive investment because of its leading security software, strong market position, experienced management team, in-depth industry knowledge, and customer focus, that have helped Fortune 500 companies around the world protect their companies against cybersecurity threats over the past two decades.

Bravura Security will continue to operate independently, while receiving strategic guidance and financial security from Volaris.

“CISOs need a technology partner with a stable and long-term vision to help mitigate these threats.” said Nick Brown, chief executive officer (CEO) at Bravura Security. “Volaris brings expertise and resources to Bravura Security to help position us for the next phase in our mission to make businesses more secure.” 

Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at apamma@itwc.ca
