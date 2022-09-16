SUBSCRIBE
13
0
Careers & EducationSecurityWomen in Tech

Women in Cyber Day symposium to focus on education

Howard Solomon
Confident businesswomen stand together. Strong females entrepreneurs support each other. Vector Concept of equitable participation of women in politics and business.

The Canadian-based Women CyberSecurity Society is celebrating its fourth annual International Women in Cyber Day next week with a day-long virtual symposium consisting of talks, workshops, panel discussions, and awards.

The event takes place Tuesday, September 20th, and starts at 11 a.m. Eastern/8 a.m. Pacific. This year’s theme is Education, Safety, and Security of Women and Girls. Registration is here.

Portions of the program will focus on cybersecurity training and best practices for securing accounts and personal devices to lower risk of cyber attack and compromise of personal digital identity and assets.

The keynote speaker is Alaina Clark, assistant director for stakeholder engagement at the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

Also featured will be an International Women in Cyber Day Founder’s Award.

“Our work aligns with the UN’s Sustainability Development Agenda goals that includes quality education, gender equality, work and economic growth,” said society chief executive officer Lisa Kearney.

She noted that Canada is working on this through its Action Plan for the Implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolutions on Women, Peace and Security. Last year, the Women CyberSecurity Society was a Canadian delegate on the Commission on the Status of Women dedicated to these issues. 

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Howard Solomon
Howard Solomon
Currently a freelance writer, I'm the former editor of ITWorldCanada.com and Computing Canada. An IT journalist since 1997, I've written for several of ITWC's sister publications including ITBusiness.ca and Computer Dealer News. Before that I was a staff reporter at the Calgary Herald and the Brampton (Ont.) Daily Times. I can be reached at hsolomon [@] soloreporter.com
Previous articleUber worker allegedly gave password to an IT impersonator
Next articleChannel Bytes September 16, 2022 – Commvault appoints chief partner officer; Egnyte adds to services for MSPs; End of support for Windows 10 21H1; and more

Related Tech News

More from Howard Solomon

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Popular this week

Uber worker allegedly gave password to an IT impersonator

Security Howard Solomon -
An 18-year-old hacker is claiming responsibility for what is...

Dell Technologies and Red Hat expand partnership to accelerate DevOps in multi-cloud environments

Artificial Intelligence Ashee Pamma -
Dell today announced that it is expanding its longstanding...

More needs to be done to earn digital trust of customers, says ISACA survey

Digital Transformation Howard Solomon -
Organizations need to do more to strengthen the digital...

ITWC network