Women in the IT Channel Recognition Award honourees

The CDN Women in the IT Channel Recognition Luncheon took place today, highlighting the accomplishments of women in the IT channel.

Meet the honourees from today’s event:

Rising Star Award

Melissa Marr, the senior field and channel marketing manager at Cradlepoint, part of Ericsson, is receiving the Rising Star award.

She is responsible for leading the marketing strategy, and for execution of all marketing initiatives in Canada.

This year, Marr was recognized as one of the recipients of the Ericsson Impact Award in Cradlepoint marketing for changing the Canadian market into a revenue-leading international organization.

Marr has worked in the telecommunications and technology industry focusing on distribution, field, and channel marketing. She has a Bachelor of Business Administration (Co-op) from Wilfrid Laurier University. In addition, she recently completed her Master of Business Administration at the University of Western Ontario IVEY Business School.

Mentor of the Year Award

Andrea Clarke-Thompson, senior manager at Ingram Micro Canada, is being honoured with the Mentor of the Year award. She has worked with Ingram for over 25 years, since 1993.

At Ingram she has worked in several areas including purchasing, sales, marketing and vendor management.

Clarke-Thompson attended Wilfrid Laurier University, where she graduated with a BA.

She said that the most enjoyable and rewarding part of her job at Ingram is developing people. According to Clarke-Thompson, she does this by coaching them when they hit a “crisis”, and knows when and how to best support and coach each individual team member she is working to develop.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Mary Coppard, recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, has worked in the technology sector for 25 years, spending 18 of them at SAP, where she was most recently partner recruitment and activation manager, midmarket.



She was initially hired at SAP to help build out a channel of resellers for the company’s newly acquired SMB solution.

Over the years she moved through several other positions, including North American partner recruiter, global compliance officer, and Canadian channel sales manager.

Coppard helped institute the Women in IT breakout sessions at various events to help women network with each other and create opportunities to further their careers.

Honourees

Mency Woo is the vice president of enterprise transformation at OpsGuru, a Canada-based Carbon60 company that provides professional and managed services across all major public clouds.

Woo began her career in tech as a release manager at SAP, and continued her growth as a technologist with several start-ups and enterprises before making her way into the cloud adoption space.



After over a decade working with cloud computing, Woo’s interest and passion for technology drove her to co-found OpsGuru in 2017.

Corrine Sharp is the chief revenue and growth officer at Shinydocs, the co-founder and chief marketing officer (CMO) of The WIT Network, and president of the Canadian Channel Chiefs Council (C4).

Sharp has been working in the IT sector for more than 25 years, leading sales, marketing, and channel teams both at Fortune 100 companies as well as start up and re-imagined software companies.

Sharp is co-founder and CMO of The WIT Network, an organization focused on supporting women in the technology sector. The WIT Network is currently approaching 10,000 members worldwide, with corporate partners leveraging its programming as part of their DEI and women’s ERG strategies.

She has held leadership roles with Microsoft and General Electric, and led her own consulting practice, Sharp Perspective Inc., helping organizations from start-ups to global organizations on their sales, channel, and management strategies.