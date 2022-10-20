SUBSCRIBE
1
0
Channel StrategyCompaniesFinancial

Worldwide IT spending to grow five per cent in 2023: Gartner

Samira Balsara
Businessman pointing dollar currency icon, Successful money financial investment concept

Gartner’s latest forecast reveals that worldwide IT spending is projected to total US$4.6 trillion in 2023, an increase of 5.1 per cent from 2022.

The need for IT next year is expected to be strong, as enterprises further their digital business initiatives in response to economic turmoil.

“Enterprise IT spending is recession-proof, as CEOs and CFOs, rather than cutting IT budgets, are increasing spending on digital business initiatives,” said John-David Lovelock, VP analyst at Gartner. “Economic turbulence will change the context for technology investments, increasing spending in some areas and accelerating declines in others, but it is not projected to materially impact the overall level of enterprise technology spending.

Lovelock also noted that inflation has cut into consumer purchasing power worldwide. Because of this, consumers are spending less, pushing 2022 device purchases until 2023, driving spending on devices down by just over 8 per cent in 2022 and 0.6 per cent in 2023.”

There is sufficient spending within data center markets to maintain existing on-premises data centers, and organizations are also continuing to spend money on different cloud options, as evidenced by the 11.3 per cent projected growth for software spending in 2023.

Table 1. Worldwide IT Spending Forecast (Millions of U.S. Dollars). Source: Gartner (October 2022)

Additionally, a July 2022 Gartner survey of over 200 chief financial officers found that almost 70 per cent plan to increase their spend on digital technologies.

“Companies will use digital technology primarily to reshape their revenue stream, adding new products and services, changing the cash flow of existing products and services, as well as changing the value proposition of existing products and services,” said Lovelock. “This trend has fed the shift from buying technology to building, composing and assembling technology to meet specific business drivers. This shift is foundational to the growth of cloud over on-premises for new IT spending.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Samira Balsara
Samira Balsara
Samira is a writer for IT World Canada. She is currently pursuing a journalism degree at Toronto Metropolitan University (formally known as Ryerson) and hopes to become a news anchor or write journalistic profiles. You can email her at sbalsara@itwc.ca
Previous articleTotal business spend on SIEM to exceed US$6.4 billion globally by 2027: Juniper Research

Related Tech News

More from Samira Balsara

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Total business spend on SIEM to exceed US$6.4 billion globally by 2027: Juniper Research

Channel Strategy
UK-based market research company Juniper Research predicts in a...

CISOs must be proactive in their cyber strategies, MapleSEC conference told

CanadianCIO
Infosec pros should be more aggressive in their cybersecurity...

Hashtag Trending Oct. 20 – Apple employees strike; Starlink airplane internet; Ikea tests driverless deliveries

Podcasts
Apple store workers in Australia go on strike, Starlink...

Popular this week

Hashtag Trending Oct. 19 – Kanye West offers to buy Parler; Amazon talent woes; Meta to sell Giphy

Channel Strategy Samira Balsara -
Kanye West wants to purchase Parler, Amazon is allegedly...

Coffee Briefing October 18, 2022 – eCommerce fraud to increase; App created to connect displaced Ukrainians; Endor Labs launches;

Companies Samira Balsara -
Coffee Briefings are timely deliveries of the latest ITWC headlines,...

Hashtag Trending Oct. 18 – 5G impacting airplanes; California’s new EV ballot measure; AI political party

Podcasts Tom Li -
5G’s rollout impacted planes, California democrats undecided on new...

ITWC network