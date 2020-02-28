2 min read

The battle to acquire HP continues, but that hasn’t stopped Xerox from rolling out new cloud solutions.

This week Xerox announced Virtual Print Management Service and Workplace Cloud Fleet Management, a pair of solutions for the increasingly cloudy SMB market.

“CIOs are under enormous pressure to drive a smooth transition to the cloud – and ensure services are uninterrupted and seamless at every step in the process,” said Joanne Collins Smee, chief commercial, SMB and channels officer for Xerox. “But the reality of the cloud transition is often much slower and more complex than anticipated. Xerox’s Virtual Print offers the enterprise CIO an easy win on all the measures that matter most: flexibility, cost, security and user experience.”

Xerox Virtual Print Management Service is a subscription service for the always-on-the-go users that could save time by printing from any device, network or location.

Xerox Workplace Cloud Fleet Management offers customers the ability to push on-demand security updates for individual printers or the entire fleet from a single dashboard.

The virtual print solution is available now for enterprise companies, according to a press release, in regions served directly by Xerox, with plans to expand to channel partners later this year. SMB-focused channel partners, the company added, will be able to provide these customers with Workplace Cloud Fleet Management early in the second quarter this year.

The announcement comes days after HP virtually begged its investors not to sell the company to Xerox by promising them more money. HP pledged to $16 billion worth of capital return between its fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2022.

The takeover chatter began last fall when Xerox said it wanted to merge with HP and offered roughly US$34 billion (a slight rise from its initial offer of $27 billion) to buy the significantly larger company. HP quickly rejected the offer, but that didn’t stop Xerox from announcing its intent to try and replace the entire HP board of directors at the company’s stockholder’s meeting in April.