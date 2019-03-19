< 1 min read

Cisco has a new vice-president of channel in Canada.

This week, Zack Dickson announced that he was the tech giant’s new VP of the Canada partner organization, replacing Mark Collins, who announced his exit from the role last month.

“Today is officially Day 1 at Cisco Canada, and I couldn’t be more excited to get rolling,” Dickson said on LinkedIn Feb. 16. “It’s truly an amazing time to be joining Cisco… never have our solutions and our partners meant more to helping customers survive and thrive. Let’s do it!”

Dickson was Veeam’s partner sales leader in Canada for a year after spending more than seven years with Hewlett Packard Enterprise in multiple roles. His last role with HPE Canada was VP of channel and commercial sales.

Dickson is also a board member of the Canadian Channel Chiefs Council (C4).

Cisco’s channel organization for the Canadian market has undergone significant changes over the year. Prior to Collins’ departure, Role Dagher stepped down as Cisco Canada president last year to become Dell’s new channel chief. It led to a promotion for Shannon Leininger, who took over for Dagher last September.

In a LinkedIn post, Collins recounted several highlights from his time with Cisco, including the company’s partnership with the Canadian Pan Am Games in 2015, and drumming on stage at the MGM in Las Vegas in front of thousands of people during a tradeshow.

“What binds all these experiences together that I will always be grateful for is the incredible talent and team that I was lucky to be surrounded by every step of the way,” he wrote.