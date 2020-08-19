< 1 min read

Zoom Video Communications is expanding the availability of Zoom Phone.

Zoom Phone, the company’s cloud phone service, replaces PBXs and provides a UCaaS experience and is now available in 25 additional countries and territories, Zoom announced in a press release Aug. 18. That brings the total number of regions where Zoom Phone is available to 40.

The company also launched its Global Select domestic calling plan. Global Select lets companies purchase domestic calling in 40 plus countries and territories where Zoom provides PSTN service, for a single price. While many companies with locations around the world are responsible for negotiating telephone service agreements with various carriers, Zoom says it aims to simplify that process.

Channel partners in Canada and the United States, as well as Australia, Europe and New Zealand, can sell Zoom Phone. Interested partners have to join Zoom’s agent referral program to get started, and sell through one of Zoom’s master agents.

Zoom Phone is available as an add-on for Zoom Pro and above customers.

The expanded availability of Zoom Phone comes roughly a month after Zoom announced the launch of Zoom Hardware-as-a-service (HaaS), but only in the U.S. Hardware manufacturers involved in the HaaS program include DTEN, Neat, Poly and Yealink. Zoom HaaS doesn’t include software license costs.