SUBSCRIBE
16
0
Communications & TelecomGovernment & Public Sector

Government of Canada announces major broadband investments in the west

Ashee Pamma

The government of Canada has announced significant investments to improve connectivity in British Columbia and Alberta over the past two days.

That includes combined federal and provincial funding of C$112 million to bring high speed internet access to more than 22,500 households in Alta. and another $37 million for 7,500 households in B.C..

The households, of which over 4000 are Indigenous, are located in remote and rural communities.

1,356 of the Indigenous households in Alta. are located in Siksika Nation, also a recipient of the funding.

“Access to reliable internet is not just a convenience; it’s a modern-day necessity that connects us all to essential services, education and each other,” said Ouray Crowfoot, chief of Sisika Nation. “On Siksika Nation, together with our government partners, we are not just bridging the digital divide; we are building pathways to a healthier, more connected future for all.”

The other recipients of the Alta. investment include Advanced Interactive Canada, Arrow Technology Group, Siksika Nation and Yellowhead County. A total of 14 projects will be undertaken in the province

The B.C. investment will also go to 14 projects undertaken by Nisga’a Lisims Government, Telus, Ktunaxa Nation (FlexiNET), CityWest Cable & Telephone Corp., and Kaslo infoNET Society.

Both B.C. and Alta. boast historic broadband partnerships with Ottawa to commit up to $830 million and $780 million respectively to bring high-speed internet access to rural, remote and Indigenous communities in their provinces.

Reportedly, more projects will be selected under the Alta.-Ottawa broadband partnership over the coming months.

Minister of Rural Economic Development Gudie Hutchings said that today’s investments advance the government’s goal toward ensuring that 98 per cent of Canadians have access to high-speed internet by 2026, and 100 per cent by 2030.

Details of the projects announced today can be viewed here: Alta. and B.C.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Ashee Pamma
Ashee Pamma
Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at [email protected]
Previous article
Competition Bureau obtains court order to further investigation into Google’s ad practices

Related Tech News

Featured Tech Jobs

 

More from Ashee Pamma

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

IT World Canada fights for survival

Companies
Facing an unprecedented crisis, IT World Canada, a beacon...

Only 23 per cent of Canadians have a healthy relationship with work; AI can help, says HP

Artificial Intelligence
Artificial intelligence can be the key to unlocking better...

HP enhances partner program, expands Amplify Impact

Artificial Intelligence
Today at its Amplify Partner Conference, HP unveiled a...

Popular this week

Pilot cybersecurity training program for women to recruit third cohort

Careers & Education Howard Solomon -
A pilot program aimed at training women and non-binary...

Review: OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 12R – A solid pair of devices

Mobility Lynn Greiner -
OnePlus is probably not the best-known phone brand in...

Canada’s anti-money laundering agency hit by a cyber attack

Security Howard Solomon -
Canada’s national anti-money laundering agency has been hit by...

ITWC network