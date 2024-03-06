Government of Canada announces major broadband investments in the west

The government of Canada has announced significant investments to improve connectivity in British Columbia and Alberta over the past two days.

That includes combined federal and provincial funding of C$112 million to bring high speed internet access to more than 22,500 households in Alta. and another $37 million for 7,500 households in B.C..

The households, of which over 4000 are Indigenous, are located in remote and rural communities.

1,356 of the Indigenous households in Alta. are located in Siksika Nation, also a recipient of the funding.

“Access to reliable internet is not just a convenience; it’s a modern-day necessity that connects us all to essential services, education and each other,” said Ouray Crowfoot, chief of Sisika Nation. “On Siksika Nation, together with our government partners, we are not just bridging the digital divide; we are building pathways to a healthier, more connected future for all.”

The other recipients of the Alta. investment include Advanced Interactive Canada, Arrow Technology Group, Siksika Nation and Yellowhead County. A total of 14 projects will be undertaken in the province

The B.C. investment will also go to 14 projects undertaken by Nisga’a Lisims Government, Telus, Ktunaxa Nation (FlexiNET), CityWest Cable & Telephone Corp., and Kaslo infoNET Society.

Both B.C. and Alta. boast historic broadband partnerships with Ottawa to commit up to $830 million and $780 million respectively to bring high-speed internet access to rural, remote and Indigenous communities in their provinces.

Reportedly, more projects will be selected under the Alta.-Ottawa broadband partnership over the coming months.

Minister of Rural Economic Development Gudie Hutchings said that today’s investments advance the government’s goal toward ensuring that 98 per cent of Canadians have access to high-speed internet by 2026, and 100 per cent by 2030.

Details of the projects announced today can be viewed here: Alta. and B.C.