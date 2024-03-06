HP enhances partner program, expands Amplify Impact

Today at its Amplify Partner Conference, HP unveiled a series of new benefits to its Amplify Partner Program, and indicated it plans to simplify the program’s architecture.

Beginning May 1, it will have a two track structure: Synergy and Power. As part of the Power partner track, HP is also introducing new distinctions for enrolled partners: Power Elite and Global Power Elite. This structure, a release said, rewards partners who operate on a large scale and deliver significant revenue and capabilities.

Also in May, all Amplify Commercial Partners will have access to Amplify Growth Plays, which the company described as “a new program built around HP’s growth categories. Combined with unique tools, advanced capabilities and compensation elements, Growth Plays rewards participants with tailored benefits to drive incremental partner profitability.”

HP also added a Growth Play focused on AI data science, and on May 1 it will add Growth Plays for digital services, video collaboration, and active care services.

In addition, it announced a role-based AI partner training and certification program, launching on that day. HP’s Future Ready AI Master Class will cover a range of topics designed to “equip partners with the knowledge they need to educate and advise customers on the right AI products and solutions to meet their needs.”

HP said it is working with Nvidia to develop the initial series of advanced training modules. Subsequent releases, involving further Alliance Partners, aim to consistently augment the expertise and capabilities of HP Amplify partners, enabling them, it said, to stay ahead in the swiftly changing AI landscape.

Finally, on May 1, HP will extend its partner sustainability and training initiative, HP Amplify Impact, to its distribution partners, and to nearly 50 countries. A release noted that “by prioritizing sustainability as a pivotal competitive advantage, Amplify partners are empowered to create significant impact in areas such as climate action, human rights, and digital equity.”