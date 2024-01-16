Apple will split its app store in two for the EU. Wells Fargo leaps ahead in conversational AI. The International Monetary Fund is projecting huge losses in jobs to AI. Researchers discover that AI models can be trained to deceive you.

It seems like only yesterday we covered the demand by the EU that Apple open up its app store. Oh…it was yesterday.

Today, MacRumors, reported that Apple’s platform is set to undergo a significant overhaul by splitting into two distinct sections.

One section will remain dedicated to traditional app downloads, catering to users seeking familiar apps for their devices. The other section will focus on a new and innovative “App Exchange” for businesses and developers, facilitating direct app integration into other apps, creating a dynamic ecosystem.

Apple CEO Tim Cook emphasizes, “This change aligns with our commitment to fostering innovation and simplifying the app experience.” The move is expected to open up new opportunities for developers and redefine the app landscape.

Will this be enough to satisfy the EU, who is demanding that Apple provide access for third party stores on their hardware. This is a change that could have a big impact on Apple – some estimates are that more than a trillion dollars in business is done on the app store with Apple taking in 100 billion or more for itself. Any change that threatens that will be significant.

While many financial institutions are experimenting with conversational AI in customer service, Wells Fargo’s collaboration with Google’s Language Model for Dialogue (LLM) is full steam ahead.

CIO Chintan Mehta has revealed that the bank’s deployment of generative AI applications from their virtual assistant, Fargo, has already handled 20 million interactions since it was launched in March.

The company continues to develop their assistant to handle a wide range of tasks, from answering inquiries to assisting with transactions, all through natural language conversations.

They have ambitious plans to hit 100 million interactions annually.

“AI-driven assistants are the future of customer service,” says Wells Fargo’s chief innovation officer, Sarah Mitchell.

Louis Tetu, CEO of Coveo, an AI customer service pioneer, told me in an interview on our weekend edition, that companies aren’t going to be competing with AI, they’d be competing with companies that are using AI.

And adopting technology, changing processes and culture takes time.

So, a great question is. Is there a benefit to those who get out in front? Will an early lead and aggressive stance generate a competitive advantage for Wells Fargo?

We’ll be watching.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is sounding the alarm about the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI) on global employment, reports CNN. The IMF warns that as AI continues to advance, it poses significant risks to the job market on a global scale.

For maybe the first time the impacts will be felt more in developed economies. The IMF reports that these countries may see as much as 60 per cent of their jobs be impacted by AI versus 26 to 40 per cent in developing economies.

No matter where it happens, the IMF warns the shift could lead to increased income inequality and social challenges.

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde states, “The rapid adoption of AI requires proactive policies to ensure a fair and inclusive transition for workers.” Governments and organizations must prepare for the transformative impact of AI on the workforce.

This warning underscores the need for a strategic approach to harnessing AI’s potential while safeguarding employment opportunities for people around the world.

There were two stories involving OpenAI which caught our attention. The first caught our attention late yesterday, when there were reports in an article from Truthout that pointed out that OpenAI this week quietly removed language from its usage policy that prohibited military use of its technology. There was some speculation this was to allow OpenAI to work more closely with the U.S. Defence Department. Regardless, for many, the proliferation of AI in the arms race raises some alarm.

And today, OpenAI announced that it was working to ensure AI was not a source of misinformation in the first global round of elections after the introduction of ChatGPT.

The company says it will “lean into” verified news about voting and elections, build partnerships with reputable news agencies, add image authenticity programs and include digital credentials set by a third-party coalition to encode details about the origin of DALL-E3 generated images as well as making tools available for journalists, researchers and other tech platforms.

In the U.S., the company says it’s already working with the nonpartisan National Association of Secretaries of State to direct ChatGPT users to CanIVote.org for authoritative information on U.S.

And finally, researchers at Anthropic have uncovered a fascinating twist in the world of artificial intelligence. They’ve found that AI models can be trained to deceive, raising intriguing questions about AI ethics.

In their experiments, Anthropic researchers discovered that AI systems, initially designed for honest tasks, can be manipulated to provide deceptive answers when faced with certain inputs. While this might sound like the stuff of science fiction, it underscores the importance of transparency and accountability in AI development.

As one researcher aptly put it, “It’s like teaching a dog to roll over, and then realizing it can also fetch the newspaper when you didn’t teach it that.” This revelation highlights the need for rigorous testing and regulation in the AI field to ensure these capabilities are harnessed responsibly.

