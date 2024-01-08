Hashtag Trending Jan.8- Cybersecurity challenges in 2024; Tech companies still cutting back; OpenAI sued for copyright infringement

2024 promises to have more cybersecurity challenges including a continued shortage of cybersecurity workers. Are tech companies quietly continuing to cut back. OpenAI is sued for copyright infringement – again.

As we dive into 2024, cybersecurity experts are sounding the alarm on the evolving tactics of hackers. The emerging threats are not just more sophisticated but are also exploiting new technologies and platforms.

We can expect more of the same in some areas:

– AI-Powered Attacks: Hackers are increasingly leveraging artificial intelligence to automate attacks, making them more efficient and harder to detect.

– Deepfakes and Misinformation: The use of deepfakes to spread misinformation or impersonate individuals is on the rise, posing significant risks to personal and corporate security.

– Crypto and Blockchain Vulnerabilities: Cryptocurrency platforms are becoming prime targets for cyberattacks.

– Supply Chain Compromises: Hackers are focusing on supply chain vulnerabilities, aiming to disrupt entire networks through a single entry point.

But an article in Axios that I read had some haunting comments from Wendi Whitmore, senior vice president of Palo Alto Networks.

She pointed out that data leaks rose exponentially in 2023 as cybercrooks got better at exploiting critical vulnerabilities before companies discovered them.

And in 2023 hackers demonstrated a deep understanding of how businesses work and the way they operate with suppliers – all of this will be fuel for future exploits.

With these challenges, and despite other news that some tech companies are still cutting back, the shortage of cybersecurity workers continues into 2024.

The US has only enough workers to fill 72 per cent of the available cybersecurity jobs according to a report from CyberSeek.

So 2024 is just another day in paradise.

Sources include: Axios and CyberSeek

Are tech companies quietly continuing to cut back?

An article in TechPro featured claims from a senior AWS developer about Amazon’s alleged strategy to subtly encourage employees to leave.

The report suggests that Amazon is creating conditions that subtly nudge employees towards leaving, rather than openly conducting layoffs.

Amazon, like many tech companies, appears to be facing continuing market pressures and economic uncertainties.

I doubt that this is just Amazon. It appears that the troubles continue in the tech industry, with companies trying to deal with a challenging economic landscape.

That’s despite a critical shortage of cybersecurity workers and unemployment numbers that are the lowest they’ve been in decades.

We live in strange times. And they may just get stranger. A recent edX survey of 800 executives and 800 employees has brought to light some startling predictions about the future of workplace skills. Nearly half of the current workforce skills are expected to become obsolete in just two years, primarily due to advancements in artificial intelligence.

About 49 per cent of existing skills in the workforce today are predicted to be irrelevant by 2025.

Over half (56 per cent) of entry-level knowledge worker roles are expected to be eliminated within the next five years because of AI.

47 per cent of C-Suite executives believe that most or all of the CEO role could be automated or replaced by AI, with 49 per cent of CEOs themselves agreeing with this view

92 per cent of executives acknowledge the importance of improving their AI skills within the next one to two years, with 79 per cent fearing they’ll be unprepared for the future of work if they don’t learn to use AI. And 56 per cent thought their own roles will be completely or partly replaced by AI.

Sources include: Forbes

Nonfiction authors Nicholas Basbanes and Nicholas Gage have filed a class-action lawsuit against Microsoft and OpenAI, alleging copyright infringement. The lawsuit claims the defendants used the authors’ copyrighted works to develop a billion-dollar AI system. This follows another suit by The New York Times against Microsoft and OpenAI, that happened over the holidays.

Among the damning evidence that Times produced was a prompt that generated an almost word for word copy of an article from ChatGPT. Talk about getting caught red handed.

That may be why there are reports that OpenAI is frantically making the rounds and trying to build partnerships with publishers.

And my favourite story coming back is from Axios where they reported there’s a growing nostalgia for the pre-internet era, especially among those who never experienced it.

There are interesting relics like pay phones, paper maps, and typewriters.

Shows like Friends and Seinfeld are seeing a resurgence of interest.

Apparently for younger generations who grew up in the internet age, these relics offer a glimpse into a different way of life, fostering a sense of curiosity and nostalgia.

I guess we’re sort of like vinyl records – from when analogue was where it’s at.

I don’t know. Since I read this article I’m of two minds. One, I’m not sure how I feel about being a relic. But I also keep hearing that old song from Hughie Lewis and the News – it’s hip to be square.

If you don’t know the song – google it. Or better, buy the album on vinyl.

And that’s what’s trending as we come back for another year.

