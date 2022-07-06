Hashtag Trending July 6 – Hackers breach Shanghai police database; Tesla delivers fewer cars this quarter; and easier time canceling Amazon Prime

Hackers breach a Shanghai police database, Tesla delivered fewer cars this quarter, and Amazon makes cancelling Prime memberships easier in the European Union.

Hackers have allegedly stolen data on a billion Chinese citizens from a Shanghai police database, reported Bloomberg. The entity claiming the attack is now selling the data, all 23 terabytes of it, on an online cybercrime forum. The leaked data include names, addresses, national IDs, phone numbers and criminal case information, according to the sale post. The scale of breach was so severe that some are doubting the credibility of the claim. Shanghai authorities have not yet responded to the hack, and how the hackers infiltrated the system remains unknown.

Tesla has delivered fewer cars than expected this quarter. According to Ars Technica, deliveries of Tesla electric vehicles dropped by 18 per cent compared to the last quarter. Still, it remains optimistic as it claims that it produced more cars in June than any other month in its history. The reason given was supply constraints and factory shutdowns. The Tesla factory in Shanghai was shuttered temporarily due to public health controls to curb Covid 19. This is only a part of its financial report, however, the full detail of the company’s health this quarter will be released on July 20.

Amazon Prime subscribers will have an easier time cancelling their subscriptions, the company promised. The change was made in response to a complaint made by EU consumer groups that detailed the confusing cancellation process. Now, instead of wading through multiple pages of distracting information and unclear button labels (according to the European Commission), Prime subscribers in EU countries will be able to cancel in just two clicks. And despite no longer being a part of the EU, the UK will also get this change. Unfortunately, Amazon currently has no plans to bring a similar process to North America.

Vinyl music records seem to be making a comeback. Fuelled by those who miss the old-school musical experience, sales reached $1 billion last year. The surging demand has had manufacturers racing to keep pace. According to the Associated Press, not even dozens of new record-pressing factories could fill the demands in North America. Vinyl’s record’s popularity has been growing rapidly in the past few years, as reflected by their double-digit annual growth. And because demand is currently outpacing supply, no one knows how or when the demand will plateau.

