Hashtag Trending May 31 – Tesla car catches fire; U.S. wins supercomputer crown; Samsung cuts smartphone production

It's Tuesday May 31

Canadian authorities are investigating a Tesla electric vehicle that caught on fire in Vancouver. A video of the incident showed that the vehicle’s interior caught on fire several minutes after it began smoking. According to the Guardian, the driver of the vehicle had to smash his window to escape because all systems stopped responding. The flame was eventually extinguished by the fire department, which arrived five minutes after the fire began to burn. Transport Canada has notified Tesla of the incident and will be making a joint inspection with the company to determine the cause.

The U.S. now once again owns the world’s fastest supercomputer according to the Top500 Ranking. The Frontier system from Oak Ridge National Laboratory beat the previous champion, the Japanese Fugaku supercomputer, by more than double the performance in Linmark. Built with HPE’s Cray EX platform using AMD’s CPUs, the Frontier system is the world’s first exascale computer. It’s also the greenest in terms of performance per watt, taking another first in the Green500 list.

Samsung is rumoured to cut phone production by 30 million in 2022 due to drop in demand, supply chain issues, and conflict in Ukraine. Additionally, rising inflation has also reduced consumer’s appetite for luxury goods. Responding to these factors, the company reportedly scaled back its production target from 310 million to 280 million. Samsung isn’t alone in tapering production targets. Earlier this year, Apple was also reported to drop its iPhone SE production by 20 per cent.

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter has sent back a dramatic video of its 25th flight, in which it flew faster than ever before, according to the space agency. The craft flew 704 metres at 12 miles per hour, and captured its journey on its down-ward navigation camera. All of Ingenuity’s flights are autonomous. It relies on a ranger finder, inertial sensor, and the navigation camera to “see” its route. Mission controllers at NASA had recently lost communication with the helicopter after it entered a low-power state. Now that it’s been charged via its solar array, it’s looking to continue flight experiments.

That's all the tech news that's trending right now.