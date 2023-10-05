Hashtag Trending Oct.5-New use cases for GPT’s vision; Emergency alerts test related to adverse health effects?; Los Angeles turn to AI to combat homelessness

GPT’s vision generates some new use cases. Testing of wireless emergency alerts sets off some conspiracy theories in the US and can AI help prevent homelessness?

The recent enhancement of GPT-4, dubbed GPT-4V(ision), is getting a lot of attention. Its multimodal functionality enables it to read and recognize images, answer queries, and even assist in coding and website design.

A paper by Microsoft researchers explores GPT-4V’s capabilities, highlighting its ability to comprehend visual cues and its potential applications across various industries, with use cases ranging from medical imaging to auto insurance estimates.

To no-one’s surprise, if you’ve been following the development of generative AI, while there is a lot of promise, there are concerns about limitations and accuracy which are also the subject of a great deal of discussion.

A national wireless emergency alert system test conducted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has sparked conspiracy theories, which are somehow also related to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The test, which sent a blaring alarm to cell phones across the nation, aimed to ensure the system’s effectiveness in warning the public of various emergencies. However, conspiracy theories have circulated online, with claims suggesting that the test will activate nanoparticles like graphene oxide in people’s bodies, which have allegedly been introduced through the vaccine.

Canadians, who have had cell phone emergency warnings for years are also apparently immune to the impact of these nanoparticles.

Or another possible explanation for Canadian immunity may be that FEMA’s spokesperson, Jeremy Edwards, is correct when he states that similar tests have been conducted for years without any reported adverse health effects from the system signals.

Google has unveiled its Pixel 8 family of smartphones and announced the integration of its Bard chatbot into Google Assistant. The Pixel 8 Pro, priced at $999 US, boasts a 6.7-inch display, a Google-designed Tensor 3 processor, a 5X optical zoom lens, and a novel thermometer sensor.

At $699 US the standard Pixel 8 also utilizes the Tensor 3 chip and features a 6.2-inch display and an enhanced camera compared to the Pixel 7. Google also introduced a second-generation Pixel Watch and updated Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds.

The Bard chatbot will be incorporated into Google’s mobile Assistant, with early testing on iOS and Android underway and a wider public launch anticipated “in the coming months.”

Meta Platforms has commenced the rollout of generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools to all advertisers, enabling the creation of content like image backgrounds and text variations. Initially tested with a select group of advertisers, these AI tools have the capability to generate text and create image backgrounds, enhancing ad customization and potentially increasing engagement.

The move comes as Meta seeks to bolster its advertising capabilities, amidst growing competition and evolving digital marketing landscapes. While the tools offer innovative solutions, their impact on advertising effectiveness and user experience remains to be seen as they become more widely accessible to advertisers on the platform.

Apple has officially declared its first-generation solid-gold Edition Apple Watch models, which retailed between $10,000 and $17,000, as “obsolete.” Launched in 2015, these 18-karat gold watches have not only ceased receiving software updates but are now also ineligible for parts, repairs, and other services from Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Provider locations. The gold watches were discontinued a year after their launch and replaced with a $1,299 ceramic version. While celebrities like Karl Lagerfeld and Beyoncé were seen flaunting these luxury smartwatches, the obsolescence declaration may be proof that this is indeed a limit to how much someone will pay for an Apple product.

Los Angeles has turned to artificial intelligence (AI) to try to predict and identify individuals who are at risk with the aim to extend assistance to potentially prevent them from becoming homeless.

The system uses school, foster care, jail records, healthcare and a range of other data to pinpoint those on the brink of homelessness. Once identified, the system prioritizes individuals based on the immediacy of their situation, enabling the city to proactively offer vital support services. These services encompass a range of interventions, from mental health care and addiction treatment to housing assistance.

Despite its promise and a noble intent, the system is predictably not without its challenges and critics. Concerns have been raised regarding privacy and the accuracy of the predictive algorithm, with critics highlighting the imperative to utilize such technology ethically and ensure it does not inadvertently perpetuate existing biases or inequalities.

