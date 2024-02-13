SUBSCRIBE
18
0
Artificial IntelligenceCommunications & TelecomInfrastructureMobility

AI in network orchestration spend to reach US$20B by 2028: Juniper

Paul Barker
Image credit: Getty Images

A new report from Juniper Research indicates that global network operator spend on artificial intelligence (AI) for network orchestration will generate US$20 billion by 2028; rising 240 per cent from the US$6 billion expected to be generated this year.

Authors of the report are predicting that “enterprises’ increasing use of cellular networks, including for smart manufacturing and autonomous vehicles, will necessitate further investment into AI that automates key network processes.

“These use cases require various degrees of high throughput, low latency and geographical coverage. Therefore, to maximize networks’ efficiency and reduce operational expenditure, the report urged operators to accelerate the incorporation of AI into core networks.”

Findings revealed that as operators expand established 5G networks and build future 6G networks, AI must play an essential role, with performance optimization and network security being the most important use cases. They are expected to account for over 50 per cent of global operator spend on AI by 2028.

“Additionally, ever-increasing virtualization of network functions and demand for cellular data will drive operators to implement AI to decrease operational costs,” a Juniper release stated. “The ability to automate real-time network analysis and adjust network conditions accordingly will be crucial to minimizing the costs associated with network management and service provision.”

Report author Frederick Savage said, “as operators compete on the quality of their networks, AI will be essential to maximizing the value of using a cellular network for connectivity. High-spending users will gravitate to those networks that can provide the best service conditions.”

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Paul Barker
Paul Barker
Paul Barker is the founder of PBC Communications, an independent writing firm that specializes in freelance journalism. He has extensive experience as a reporter, feature writer and editor and has been covering technology-related issues for more than 30 years.
Previous article
Serious IT incidents in Canadian financial sector almost tripled in 2023

Related Tech News

Featured Tech Jobs

 

More from Paul Barker

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Ransomware gang claims it hit Canadian oil pipeline operator

Security
The AlphV ransomware gang claims it has hit Canadian...

Warning: Phishing campaign aimed at senior executives

Security
Accounts of hundreds of Microsoft Office and Azure user...

Serious IT incidents in Canadian financial sector almost tripled in 2023

Communications & Telecom
Canadian federal financial institutions suffered almost three times as...

Popular this week

Montreal duo launch free cybersecurity training platform

Companies Paul Barker -
Two childhood friends, both of whom are entrepreneurs based...

Government departments ignored management practices, failed to oversee ArriveCan app: Auditor General

Government & Public Sector Howard Solomon -
Three federal government agencies failed to follow good management...

Tech sector navigating layoffs while riding GenAI wave, says GlobalData

Artificial Intelligence Paul Barker -
The technology industry, says GlobaData, has already witnessed substantial...

ITWC network