SUBSCRIBE
13
0
Communications & TelecomEmerging TechEnd User HardwareIoT

Apple announces iPhone 15, watches in fall event

Lynn Greiner
Apple CEO Tim Cook announcing the new products

During its annual September launch event yesterday, Apple announced its new iPhone 15 lineup, featuring titanium bodies on some models and USB-C connectors rather than the usual Lightning ports (a long-overdue change required by new EU regulations), as well as a pair of new watches.

iPhone 15

The new iPhone 15 comes in four models.

The basic iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come with the A16 Bionic Processor, a 48 megapixel (MP) main camera with up to 2x optical zoom, and the Dynamic Island feature that was only found on Pro models last year. The main difference between the two is screen size: 6.1 inches for the iPhone 15, and 6.7 inches for the Plus. Both have aluminium bodies, and the USB-C connection supports the USB 2 standard’s speeds (up to 480 Mbps). They can be configured with 128, 256, or 512 GB of memory.

The phones come in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black.

Prices start at C$1,129 for the iPhone 15 and C$1,279 for the Plus.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max up the ante, with titanium bodies, an A17 Pro chip, USB-C supporting the USB 3 standard that offers up to 20x  faster transfers (5 Gbps), and an additional camera – a 12 MP telephoto – in addition to the 48 MP main and 12 MP ultra wide cameras on the more basic models. The Pro will give you up to 3x optical zoom, and the Pro Max, 5x. These models also offer additional camera features such as macro photography and Apple ProRAW, as well as the ability to record videos to an external storage device. In addition, they add a LIDAR sensor to the gyro, accelerometer, proximity sensor, ambient light sensors, and barometer found on the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.

Screen sizes are 6.1 inches for the Pro, and 6.7 inches for the Pro Max.

The iPhone 15 Pro can be configured with 128, 256, 512 GB or 1 TB of storage. The iPhone 15 Pro Max offers 256 or 512 GB or 1 TB of storage. The colour scheme for these models is more muted: natural titanium, blue titanium, white titanium, and black titanium.

All of the phones come with a USB-C cable, but no power adapter – that will cost an additional C$25.

Prices start at C$1,449 for the Pro, and C$1,749 for the Pro Max.

All four phones can be pre-ordered starting at 8 am  EDT on Sept. 15, and will be available in stores on Sept. 22.

Apple Watch

Apple also launched two new watches: The Apple Watch Series 9, starting at C$549, and the Watch Ultra 2, starting at C$1,099. They can be pre-ordered now, and will be in stores on Sept. 22.

The Apple Watch Series 9 comes in two screen sizes: 41mm and 45mm. It is powered by the new S9 SiP chip, which Apple says is efficient enough to allow 18 hour battery life, and runs watchOS 10. The Series 9’s always-on Retina screen is twice as bright as that in the Series 8, Apple says.

Thanks to the new chip, Siri requests, such as starting a workout or setting a timer, can now be processed on the device rather than in the cloud if they do not require information from the internet.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2‘s 49 mm always-on Retina display is even brighter than that on the Series 9, at 3000 nits vs the Series 9’s 2000 nits. It is powered by the same S9 SiP chip, and has a 4 core Neural Engine that can process machine learning tasks up to twice as fast as the original Apple Watch Ultra.

The Ultra 2, like the Series 9, also runs watchOS 10.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner has been interpreting tech for businesses for over 20 years and has worked in the industry as well as writing about it, giving her a unique perspective into the issues companies face. She has both IT credentials and a business degree
Previous article
Wi-Fi heavyweights to gather in Toronto at Wi-Fi World Congress

Related Tech News

Featured Tech Jobs

 

More from Lynn Greiner

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Popular this week

Hashtag Trending Sep.12-IBM demands return to office; Cloud prices continue to rise; What does ChatGPT see when it looks in a mirror?

Podcasts Jim Love -
IBM demands a return to the office. Cloud prices...

Wi-Fi heavyweights to gather in Toronto at Wi-Fi World Congress

Communications & Telecom Lynn Greiner -
Today, virtually everyone needs wireless connectivity, be it cellular...

Microsoft promises to protect Copilot customers from copyright infringement claims

Artificial Intelligence Ashee Pamma -
Last week, Microsoft announced the Copilot Copyright Commitment, aimed...

ITWC network