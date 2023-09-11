SUBSCRIBE
18
0
End User HardwareSecurity

Apple users warned to update their devices after University of Toronto researchers expose spyware

Ashee Pamma
warning symbol
Source: WhataWin | Getty Images

Last week, University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab discovered a vulnerability in iPhone devices being “actively exploited” to deliver NSO Group’s Pegasus mercenary spyware, without any interaction from the victim.

Citizen Lab said it made the discovery while checking the device of an individual employed by a Washington DC-based civil society organization with international offices. 

The “zero-click” exploit chain, which Citizen Lab refers to as BLASTPASS, was capable of compromising iPhones running the latest version of iOS (16.6) and involved PassKit attachments containing malicious images sent from an attacker iMessage account to the victim.

Bill Marczak, senior researcher at Citizen Lab told Reuters that the attacker likely made a mistake during the installation, which is how Citizen Lab found the spyware.

Citizen Lab promptly disclosed its findings to Apple, which subsequently issued patches and generated two CVEs related to this exploit, and urged users to immediately update their devices. 

Users who face increased risk of targeted sophisticated attacks, “because of who they are and what they do” were also encouraged to enable Lockdown Mode. That feature offers extreme protection to users by blocking message attachments, complex web technologies, unrecognized Facetime calls, and more.

Apple’s Security Engineering and Architecture team has confirmed to Citizen Lab that Lockdown Mode blocks this particular attack as well.

“Apple’s update will secure devices belonging to regular users, companies, and governments around the globe,” said Citizen Lab in a release. “The BLASTPASS discovery highlights the incredible value to our collective cybersecurity of supporting civil society organizations.

However, given that the vulnerability has now been identified, and differences between the software versions have been documented, the exploits targeting this vulnerability are likely to become more widespread and may extend beyond commercial spyware use, said Ken Westin, field chief information security officer at Panther Labs.

He added, “The NSO Group has not been transparent about the targets of these exploits. In many cases, they have claimed a lack of visibility regarding their use. Regrettably, this software has been used to target innocent individuals, including journalists and dissidents, by authoritarian regimes.”

NSO, which has been blacklisted by the U.S. government since 2021 for alleged surveillance of  government officials and journalists and other abuses, said in a statement, “We are unable to respond to any allegations that do not include any supporting research.”

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Ashee Pamma
Ashee Pamma
Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at [email protected]
Previous article
Dell and CTO Roese dive into AI, edge, security at MTCC event

Related Tech News

Featured Tech Jobs

 

More from Ashee Pamma

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Wi-Fi heavyweights to gather in Toronto at Wi-Fi World Congress

Communications & Telecom
Today, virtually everyone needs wireless connectivity, be it cellular...

Microsoft promises to protect Copilot customers from copyright infringement claims

Artificial Intelligence
Last week, Microsoft announced the Copilot Copyright Commitment, aimed...

All TTC riders to have network coverage in less than a month under ISED’s new license conditions

Communications & Telecom
Innovation minister François-Philippe Champagne today announced new license conditions...

Popular this week

AI will influence more jobs than it replaces: Forrester

Artificial Intelligence Ashee Pamma -
The impact of artificial intelligence and automation is currently...

Hashtag Trending Sep.11-Apple embraces open source for AI; Google insists political ads disclose their use of AI; Elon Musk prevents Ukraine attack on Russia...

Podcasts Jim Love -
Has Apple embraced open source for its foray into...

Dell and CTO Roese dive into AI, edge, security at MTCC event

Artificial Intelligence Paul Barker -
Dell unleashed its executive heavyweights yesterday at the Metro...

ITWC network