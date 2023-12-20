SUBSCRIBE
22
0
Cloud

AWS Canada West (Calgary) Region goes live

Lynn Greiner
Getty Images

Amazon Web Services (AWS) today announced the opening of its second infrastructure region in Canada, AWS Canada West (Calgary) Region. It offers three Availability Zones (AZs): large data centres which are, AWS said, “located far enough from each other to support customers’ business continuity, but near enough to provide low latency for high availability applications that use multiple AZs.”

Each has independent power, cooling, and physical security, and is connected through redundant, ultra-low-latency networks. AWS said that customers focused on high availability can design their applications to run in multiple AZs to achieve even greater fault tolerance.

Réjean Bourgault, country leader and managing director of public sector at AWS Canada, said that, in addition, customers using the AWS Canada (Central) Region in Montreal, which opened in 2016, will now be able to use the Calgary facilities for disaster recovery while maintaining Canadian data residency.

“And also,” he noted, “the other advantage of this is that western customers that require very low latency for their different workloads will be able to use the Canada West region.”

Bourgault said that the company’s four renewable energy projects in Alberta, including wind farms and solar farms, will, once in operation, generate enough energy to power the equivalent of 1.7 million Canadian homes, and contribute to Amazon’s goal of powering its overall infrastructure with renewable energy by 2025.

AWS plans to invest US$17.9 billion (about C$24.8 billion) in Canada through 2037, the company said, noting that the new AWS Canada West (Calgary) Region is estimated to support an average of more than 1,300 FTE (full-time equivalent) jobs annually, and that it plans to invest more than US$2.9 billion (approx. C$4 billion) in Alberta through 2037.

These jobs, including construction, facility maintenance, engineering, telecommunications, and others, will be part of the AWS supply chain in Canada.

In addition, it said, the construction and operation of the two Canadian AWS infrastructure Regions is estimated to generate more than US$31 billion (approx. C$43.02 billion) in gross domestic product (GDP), and the new AWS Canada West (Calgary) Region is estimated to add about US$4.1 billion (C$5.62 billion) to Canada’s GDP through 2037.

François-Philippe Champagne, federal minister of innovation, science and industry, said in a release, “Our government is committed to positioning our domestic industries for long-term growth and sustainability.”

The digital infrastructure being established by AWS near Calgary, he added, will support Canadian developers, startups, large enterprises and academic institutions in their work by enabling access to AWS’s powerful advanced cloud technologies.

“This means faster and more reliable access to cloud services to support computing, storage, networking, analytics, artificial intelligence, mobile, hybrid, media, and security, which helps to secure well-paying jobs across many new industries.”

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner has been interpreting tech for businesses for over 20 years and has worked in the industry as well as writing about it, giving her a unique perspective into the issues companies face. She has both IT credentials and a business degree
Previous article
Channel Bytes December 15, 2023 – RackWare launches channel program; MSP360 adds end-user restores to Managed Backup; Intel launches Core Ultra with NPU; and more

Related Tech News

Featured Tech Jobs

 

More from Lynn Greiner

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Scraped images of sexually abused children found in AI training database

Artificial Intelligence
Thousands of images of sexually abused children scraped from...

Threat actors still exploiting old unpatched vulnerabilities, says Cisco

Security
The exploitation of a vulnerability in Progress Software’s MOVEit...

U.S. drug store chain banned from using facial recognition for five years

Privacy
Rite Aid, an American drug store chain, will be...

Popular this week

Federal government delays funding programs targeted towards R&D and SMBs

Government & Public Sector Ashee Pamma -
The Department of Finance Canada and Innovation, Science and...

Intel swings for the fence with new AI-centric offerings

Artificial Intelligence Paul Barker -
Last Thursday’s major product launch by Intel Corp. proved...

AlphV/BlackCat ransomware gang’s websites seized, FBI releases decrypter

Privacy Howard Solomon -
U.S. authorities have confirmed the disruption of the AlphV/BlackCat...

ITWC network