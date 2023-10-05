SUBSCRIBE
31
0
CompaniesIoTSecurity

BlackBerry to split cybersecurity, IoT divisions

Howard Solomon
BlackBerry CEO John Chen takes part in an event at BlackBerry QNX Headquarters in Ottawa in February 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

BlackBerry has made it official: It plans to split the Canadian company in half.

In a news release Wednesday, the company said its board has decided that separating the IoT and Cybersecurity business units into two independently-operated entities “is the optimal strategic direction for BlackBerry.”

The company signaled its intention in May, saying the board was reviewing the cybersecurity company’s portfolio of businesses, including the possibility of a split. In August, there was a report that Veritas Capital was talking to the company about a buyout.

Examination of what to do with the company’s assets has been dubbed Project Imperium. It will continue looking at other parts of the company.

“The chief objective of the separation is to pursue a subsidiary initial public offering for the IoT business, the market leader for high-performance, safety-critical foundational software in automotive and other verticals, with a launch targeted in the first half of the next fiscal year,” the company said today.

“BlackBerry believes that a separately traded IoT subsidiary will enable shareholders to more clearly evaluate the performance and future potential of BlackBerry’s principal businesses on a standalone basis, while allowing each business to pursue its own distinct strategy and capital allocation policy.”

In a statement, CEO John Chen said the board and management believe that separating the principal businesses will improve BlackBerry’s ability to create value for all stakeholders. “Both the IoT and Cyber businesses have leading technology and talent and address large and growing market opportunities. This new proposed structure will further increase both their operational agility and ability to focus on delivering exceptional solutions to their customers.”

BlackBerry’s stock has ranged from US$3.17 to $5.75 in the past 12 months. It leapt after the May 1 announcement. On Sept. 15, it was US$5.51, then dropped to US$4.35 on Tuesday. On Sept. 28, BlackBerry released its latest quarterly results showing a non-GAAP operating loss of US$28 million and GAAP operating loss of US$47 million. GAAP stands for generally accepted accounting principles.

The stock rose 21 cents in after-hours trading following the announcement.

The Motley Fool, a financial website, said in August that BlackBerry’s cybersecurity revenue “has shriveled year over year for four consecutive quarters, and its IoT revenue declined sequentially and year over year in the latest quarter.”

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Howard Solomon
Howard Solomon
Currently a freelance writer, I'm the former editor of ITWorldCanada.com and Computing Canada. An IT journalist since 1997, I've written for several of ITWC's sister publications including ITBusiness.ca and Computer Dealer News. Before that I was a staff reporter at the Calgary Herald and the Brampton (Ont.) Daily Times. I can be reached at hsolomon [@] soloreporter.com
Previous article
Sony’s PlayStation unit hit by MOVEit hack
Next article
Patch iPhones, iPads, Apple urges

Related Tech News

Featured Tech Jobs

 

More from Howard Solomon

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Hashtag Trending Oct.5-New use cases for GPT’s vision; Emergency alerts test related to adverse health effects?; Los Angeles turn to AI to combat homelessness

Podcasts
GPT’s vision generates some new use cases. Testing of...

Patch iPhones, iPads, Apple urges

Security
Apple today released emergency patches for a wide range...

Sony’s PlayStation unit hit by MOVEit hack

Privacy
The division of Sony Group behind the PlayStation video...

Popular this week

Zoom expands beyond meetings, takes on Google and Microsoft with Zoom Docs

Artificial Intelligence Ashee Pamma -
At Zoomtopia yesterday, Zoom debuted a series of offerings,...

Weather Network refuses to pay ransomware gang

Security Howard Solomon -
The parent company of The Weather Network says it...

Most Canadian firms pay a ransomware gang, latest CIRA survey suggests

Security Howard Solomon -
The vast majority of organizations in this country are...

ITWC network