SUBSCRIBE
29
0
Communications & TelecomDigital Transformation

Canada has strengths but shows no improvement in network readiness: Report

Ashee Pamma

Canada ranked 11th in the annual 2023 Network Readiness Index (NRI), the same position as last year, outdistanced by the U.S.,  Singapore, Finland, Netherlands, Sweden and other high-income countries.

The NRI aims to assess the impact of Information Communication and Technology (ICT) on society and the development of nations. It evaluates 134 economies across four pillars of digital readiness – technology, people, governance and impact.

The report shows that Canada’s main strength is related to the technology pillar, for which it landed the 7th spot out of all the countries evaluated. This pillar looks at things like ICT accessibility for individuals, communication infrastructure, and local deployable content/applications, as well as a country’s readiness to implement new technologies like artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) and more.

The U.S. remained number one in the technology pillar, backed by a strong performance in sub-pillars like high-quality digital content and stable investments in future technologies.

“The United States, Canada, and Brazil headline the Americas’ network readiness. The United States emerges as the global leader for the second consecutive year, while Canada’s technological and governance strengths remain notable,” said Soumitra Dutta, co-editor of the NRI.

Other indicators that saw Canada excel include publication and use of open data, e-commerce and legislation, computer software spending, annual investment in telecommunications services, prevalence of a gig economy, and women’s economic opportunity.

However, Canada requires the greatest amount of improvement for the people pillar, in which it ranked 17th. This means that individuals, businesses and the government are lacking in proficiency, inclusivity, and adeptness in harnessing technological assets. 

Further indicators that saw Canada falter include ICT regulatory environment (53rd), population covered by at least a 3G mobile network (46th), mobile broadband internet traffic within the country (38th) , socioeconomic gap in use of digital payments (19th), and secure internet services (17th).

Strikingly, Canada ranked 116th out of 134 in the affordable and clean energy sub-pillar. This area is a clear priority for the government, as it announced several measures and funding initiatives related to clean technology in the 2023 budget, so improvement could be under way.

Co-editor of NRI Bruno Lanvin explained that data provided by the NRI helps inform the choices made by businesses, government and civil society, adding, “you cannot improve what you cannot measure.”

He continued, “As our digital world continues to evolve and shape before us, policy makers, investors, analysts, academics and ordinary citizens are often expected to make fast decisions and articulate sound assessments about rapidly changing trends and practices. The need for fact-based and quantifiable descriptions of our network societies has never been so urgent.”

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Ashee Pamma
Ashee Pamma
Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at [email protected]
Previous article
Five Canadian IT leaders prevail at Info-Tech’s 2023 CIO Awards
Next article
Freedom Mobile launches new international roaming plan at C$65/month

Related Tech News

Featured Tech Jobs

 

More from Ashee Pamma

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Freedom Mobile launches new international roaming plan at C$65/month

Communications & Telecom
Freedom Mobile has introduced a mobile plan, loaded with...

Hashtag Trending Nov.21-ChatGPT thought it was dumb to fire Altman; Microsoft prevails; Over half of tech industry thinks AI is overrated

Podcasts
Even ChatGPT knew that it was a dumb idea...

Analyst reaction to OpenAI turmoil: Shrewd move by Microsoft

Artificial Intelligence
The trick now for Microsoft Corp. will be navigating...

Popular this week

Data stolen on Canadian federal employees in third party hack may go back 24 years

Government & Public Sector Howard Solomon -
Ottawa now says the data theft at companies that...

Microsoft hires Altman, Brockman to head new AI unit as chaos at OpenAI deepens

Artificial Intelligence Lynn Greiner -
In yet another huge twist in the OpenAI leadership...

Hashtag Trending Special Edition Nov.20- OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s shock firing

Podcasts -
Welcome to Hashtag Trending for Monday morning, November 20th. ...

ITWC network