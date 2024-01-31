SUBSCRIBE
98
0
Government & Public SectorSecurity

Canadian government investigating another hack at Global Affairs

Howard Solomon

The Canadian government is investigating what could be a major data breach at its foreign affairs department.

CBC News says there is an investigation into what it calls a prolonged data security breach on the internal network of Global Affairs Canada.

At least two internal hard drives, as well as emails, calendars and contacts of many staff members were affected, the news service says.

Some staff have been told they can’t work remotely because of the incident.

One government email to staff, seen by the CBC, says data of any staffer who connected remotely by virtual private network between December 30, 2023 and January 24th is at risk.

“Early results indicate there has been a data breach and that there has been unauthorized access to personal information of users, including employees,” Global Affairs said in a statement to IT World Canada.

“The Department is contacting those affected with mitigation measures to ensure that sensitive and personal information is secure. The incident has also been reported to Canada’s Office of the Privacy Commissioner.”

“An unplanned IT outage is currently affecting remote access to Global Affairs Canada (GAC)’s network in the country. The Department’s critical services and external communication channels remain accessible and operational. This partial outage was intentionally activated on January 24, 2024 to address the discovery of malicious cyber activity. Global Affairs Canada is working with IT partners, including Shared Services Canada and the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security (part of the Communications Security Establishment) to restore full connectivity as soon as possible.”

Shared Services Canada is responsible for consolidating and modernizing certain IT services across federal departments, including email, data centre, and network services.

On-site employee connectivity in government buildings is fully functioning, the Global Affairs statement said, allowing for normal computer/network access. “Employees working remotely in Canada have been provided with workarounds to ensure they remain operational. The Government of Canada deals with ongoing and persistent cyber risks and threats every day. Given its profile, Global Affairs Canada takes a proactive approach and employs a variety of security monitoring measures to detect and address potential risks. The Department is closely monitoring the situation and is conducting an investigation into the matter.

“We cannot comment further at the moment on any specific details for operational and security reasons.”

Global Affairs oversees the government’s foreign policy, and operates Canadian embassies and consulates around the world. Its minister is a member of the cabinet’s Global Affairs and Public Security committee, which not only deals with diplomatic and trade issues, but also threats and risks to the safety and security of the country.

Discovery of the incident comes almost exactly two years after Global Affairs revealed it had been compromised in a cyber attack. At that time, the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat said the attack was detected on January 19, 2022.

According to The Hill Times, a department investigation after the attack concluded it was “very likely” Global Affairs would face another online threat that would have a “very high” impact.

David Shipley, head of New Brunswick’s Beauceron Security and co-chair of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce’s cyber council, said a key indicator of how serious this breach of security controls is will be how long the Global Affairs network is down. “The last time it happened, two years ago, they had a relatively quick recovery. If it’s a prolonged one [outage] then it’s a more significant compromise. That raises some interesting questions: Did they fully get them [the hackers] out [of the network] two years ago?”

The government needs to publicly explain this breach so other organizations can learn from the incident, he added.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Howard Solomon
Howard Solomon
Currently a freelance writer, I'm the former editor of ITWorldCanada.com and Computing Canada. An IT journalist since 1997, I've written for several of ITWC's sister publications including ITBusiness.ca and Computer Dealer News. Before that I was a staff reporter at the Calgary Herald and the Brampton (Ont.) Daily Times. I can be reached at hsolomon [@] soloreporter.com
Previous article
Retailers at critical juncture due to severe tech gaps: SOTI study
Next article
Federal government launches new platform to recruit digital talent

Related Tech News

Featured Tech Jobs

 

More from Howard Solomon

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Warning: Threat actors getting around some Ivanti mitigations

Security
Cyber authorities in the U.S. and Australia have issued...

Industrial firms must pay more attention to OT cybersecurity, says vendor

Infrastructure
American providers of critical infrastructure services still aren’t spending...

Federal government launches new platform to recruit digital talent

Careers & Education
The government of Canada has launched the Digital Talent...

Popular this week

ITWC network